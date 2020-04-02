White House invites Trump-loving reporter back to the briefing room after she’s booted for flouting COVID-19 rules

The White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) this week voted to expel Trump-loving One America News reporter Chanel Rion after she refused to follow pandemic social distancing rules — but now she’s been invited back just one day later.

OAN’s Jennifer Franco tweeted on Thursday that Rion “has been invited by [White House Press Secretary] Stephanie Grisham to attend today’s coronavirus press briefing, despite being voted out the rotation by the WHCA yesterday for violating social distancing guidelines.”

Rion has become notorious for asking questions during press briefings that both praise President Donald Trump and cast aspersions on her fellow reporters.

She also has a history of promoting wild conspiracy theories that claim that the coronavirus was created in a lab in North Carolina with the financial help of Dr. Anthony Fauci to bring down the president.