White House is ‘heavily considering’ rumors about China creating COVID-19 intentionally for possible biological war

Published

1 hour ago

on

Conspiracy theorists have tried to spin the idea that China intentionally created COVID-19 in a lab, the only purpose of which would be for a biological attack or war.

Defense One editor Kevin Baron reported that Defense Secretary Gen. Mark Milley revealed in a Q&A Tuesday that the DOD has looked into it.

“We’ve had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that,” he said. “It’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence leans towards natural. But, we don’t know for certain.”

New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman noted that the conspiracy theory is something that has been circulating among the Trump administration.

“Those rumors are being considered heavily within the White House, and in part, officials say, because there are gaps in the information from China,” Haberman tweeted.

Baron noted that Gen. Milley’s comments will likely “fuel a lifetime of additional conspiracy theories and speculation,” even though his tone was dismissive.

He said they’ve looked “Hard” and “the weight of evidence leans towards natural.”

See the full Twitter thread here.

