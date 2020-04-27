White House press secretary backtracks and says Trump will hold Monday coronavirus briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reversed course Monday afternoon and announced that President Donald Trump will hold a coronavirus press briefing just hours after saying that the event had been cancelled.

“Today, we’re not tracking a briefing,” McEnany initially told Fox News. “There will be a press avail later this afternoon with CEOs that the president is meeting with. There will be briefings throughout other portions of the week. But these briefings are excellent.”

But just two hours later, McEnany changed her tune.

“UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again,” the press secretary wrote. “President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.”

The confusion comes as Republicans worry that Trump’s performances at the press briefings will hurt their re-election chances in November.

