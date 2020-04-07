Quantcast
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham leaves job after never once briefing the press

Published

20 mins ago

on

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who never once held a briefing, has reportedly lost her job.

CNN reported that Grisham is returning to the East Wing where she will serve as First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson and chief of staff.

According to the report, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is considering Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany to replace Grisham.

Former Freedom Caucus spokesperson Alyssa Farah was also said to be under consideration for the job.

Grisham recently quarantined herself at home after coming in contact with a person who was infected with the coronavirus.


