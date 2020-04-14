‘Who cares?’ Trump tells reporter he can’t relay question from someone who is absent
At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, a reporter told President Donald Trump he needed to ask two questions.
When Trump said that he could only ask one, the reporter said one of them was on behalf of another reporter in the press pool who wasn’t able to attend the briefing. The president snapped, “Who cares?”
A reporter tries to ask an extra question on behalf of someone who couldn't be there. "Who cares" that they can't be there, Trump says.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 14, 2020
Journalist asking for someone who can’t be there.
Trump says “Who cares? If you can’t be here, that’s too bad.”
Just the empathy and understanding we all need to practice social distancing during a pandemic.
Now he’s getting wound up and manic.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020