‘Why are you on TV?’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demolishes Laura Ingraham’s attempted mockery

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shut down Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s attempt to mock her claims on the coronavirus.

The New York Democrat, whose hometown is being ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak, pointed out that deaths from the viral infection was disproportionately occurring in minority communities.

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” the lawmaker tweeted. “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.”

“Inequality is a comorbidity,” she added. “COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

That observation and prescribed solution seemed to outrage the right-wing broadcaster, who tried to belittle Ocasio-Cortez by reminding her followers the lawmaker had once worked as a bartender.

The Doctor of Mixology will save us! https://t.co/I6mH9tGyFj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 3, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez responded by asking Ingraham why she had promoted unproven claims about a coronavirus treatment, and which Twitter eventually deleted as misinformation.

“Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID ‘treatment’ that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “I’m sorry, why are you on TV again?”

