Widespread horror over cop caught on tape punching kid: 'This guy needs to go to jail'

2 mins ago

Sen. Kamala Harris urged accountability for one of her own constituents after graphic video was posted online that reportedly shows a Rancho Cordova Police Department office beating a 14-year-old child.

“This is a horrific abuse of power. This officer must be held accountable,” Harris said of the video.

After the former California attorney general posted her comments, others chimed in as the video spread across the internet.

Here’s some of what people were saying.

Please @SenKamalaHarris please find out who this officer is, this is beyond words, it is horrible. Please help us find a way to end police brutality in our country.

