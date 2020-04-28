Widespread horror over cop caught on tape punching kid: ‘This guy needs to go to jail’

Sen. Kamala Harris urged accountability for one of her own constituents after graphic video was posted online that reportedly shows a Rancho Cordova Police Department office beating a 14-year-old child.

“This is a horrific abuse of power. This officer must be held accountable,” Harris said of the video.

After the former California attorney general posted her comments, others chimed in as the video spread across the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying.

Please @SenKamalaHarris please find out who this officer is, this is beyond words, it is horrible. Please help us find a way to end police brutality in our country. — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) April 29, 2020

He’s a rabid animal & he should be treated exactly like one. We need harsh, aggressively-enforced laws with the harshest possible penalties for those entrusted w/power who abuse it like this. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is so horrible and unnecessary. This is what he does with witnesses. Imagine his behavior when no one is looking. 😑 — Kacey325 (@Kacey325) April 29, 2020

I’ve said this before, for officers like this, encounters with people of color become all about subjugation. — ZiggyDaddy™ (@Ziggy_Daddy) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh my God oh my God https://t.co/TMHhY0ZtI8 — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching these scenes never gets easier. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, let's not forget that injustice continues to take place. https://t.co/wT0jEXx9GA — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OMG this man is a monster https://t.co/LnxgrsgtL3 — Karoli (@Karoli) April 28, 2020

How much force does it take to subdue a child who weighs one-third of what you weigh? This is horrible, horrible. https://t.co/twpHa2rx6p — emigre80 (@emigre80) April 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT