Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor’s effort to postpone election — and protect voters from COVID-19

Hours after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing this week’s election to June, the state Supreme Court ordered the election must proceed as scheduled.

BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Tony Evers' executive order postponing the spring election in the state. Tomorrow's election IS BACK ON https://t.co/nZz9D4IsA3 — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2020

The court, dominated by conservatives sympathetic to the GOP leglislature that opposed the delay, was widely expected to overrule the order. The decision throws chaos into an already confused election process.

Evers, who has repeatedly attempted to compel the legislature to move the election to protect voters from COVID-19, had previously stated he would comply with whatever the court decided. Several municipalities had followed suit in ordering poll closures, but state election officials had told poll workers to proceed as if the election was still taking place.