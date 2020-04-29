Women bear the brunt of the social and economic crisis caused by COVID-19, experts say
MIAMI — Ingrid Londono feels that the coronavirus affects her on all fronts. The 40-year-old nurse started a new job on April 1 and it has been hard for her to learn from a distance and to prove herself as a professional, especially in English, her second language.With her 10-year-old son at home taking remote classes, she worries as much about the gaps that may remain in his education, at a moment that the help of a tutor cannot be used, as the times that the child interrupts her and does not allow her to focus on work.“The work has doubled, you are managing the stress of everyone and yoursel…
US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops
Berlin (AFP) - The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from Wednesday.Excitement over a move towards normality in many places was tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic.The crisis has left tens of millions unemployed in the US, which has by far the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities -- around a third of the global death toll of 214,000, according to an AFP tally.Forecasts warn o... (more…)
Republican Brian Kemp could double Georgia’s COVID-19 fatalities by letting shelter-in-place expire: report
The Republican governor of Georgia is weighing whether to let a statewide lockdown expire as the state passes 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities.
"If Gov. Brian Kemp lets a shelter-at-home order expire on Thursday, the state’s death toll ultimately could double, one new model predicts. The model was produced jointly by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology," the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.
"Kemp will have to weigh these conflicting analyses as he plans Georgia’s next steps to revive an economy wrecked by weeks of limited business activity. Already he has allowed restaurants to resume dine-in service and certain other businesses — such as hair and nail salons, gyms and tattoo parlors — to reopen under strict conditions to minimize the virus’ spread," the newspaper noted.
McConnell scrambles to walk back his threat to let states go bankrupt — after bipartisan backlash
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walked back his threat to let states that request federal assistance go bankrupt rather than extend additional aid, which would require further deficit spending.
“I’m open to additional assistance,” he told Politico. “It’s not just going to be a check, though. You get my point?”