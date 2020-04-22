Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You hate to see it’: Internet laughs as Trump kneecaps GOP governor who took his advice

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump left Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) out to dry, telling the nation at his latest coronavirus press conference that he disagrees “strongly” with Kemp’s decision to reopen several high-risk industries — even though he had spent weeks urging GOP governors to do exactly that.

Kemp’s political misfortune became a swift subject of mockery on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here are 15 signs you may be a ‘covidiot’

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Americans continue to publicly shun individuals violating social distancing requirements as the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise in America.

Twitter uses took to the hashtag #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT to mock those unconcerned with coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of almost 50,000 Americans.

Here are some of the popular submissions:

https://twitter.com/xmillrunner/status/1253096450965331970

https://twitter.com/JenTusch/status/1253097568646705152

https://twitter.com/lyle_lmilton/status/1253108293758676992

https://twitter.com/PammyJC/status/1253097888109993985

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at female reporter while trashing a member of his own administration

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

At Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked by CBS News' Weijia Jiang about Dr. Rick Bright, the official who was mysteriously reassigned after warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

The president cut her off aggressively, then, even while acknowledging he knew little about Bright, spoke dismissively of him, saying "Why do you say he has great gifts? Do you know him? Have you reviewed him?"

When Jiang pointed out he had extensive experience developing vaccines, Trump said, "That doesn't mean he has gifts. I know a lot of people who play baseball who can't hit .150."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You hate to see it’: Internet laughs as Trump kneecaps GOP governor who took his advice

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump left Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) out to dry, telling the nation at his latest coronavirus press conference that he disagrees "strongly" with Kemp's decision to reopen several high-risk industries — even though he had spent weeks urging GOP governors to do exactly that.

Kemp's political misfortune became a swift subject of mockery on social media.

Governor Kemp is so bad, got us agreeing with Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 