‘You hate to see it’: Internet laughs as Trump kneecaps GOP governor who took his advice

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump left Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) out to dry, telling the nation at his latest coronavirus press conference that he disagrees “strongly” with Kemp’s decision to reopen several high-risk industries — even though he had spent weeks urging GOP governors to do exactly that.

Kemp’s political misfortune became a swift subject of mockery on social media.

Governor Kemp is so bad, got us agreeing with Trump. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 22, 2020

I’m enjoying Trump backing the bus over Brian Kemp. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 22, 2020

They're absolutely cutting Kemp off at the knees. You hate to see it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 22, 2020

Gotta love Kemp re-opening Georgia to pander to Trump whose been desperately lobbying states to re-open, only to have Trump cave to pressure and come out AGAINST the move. Now Kemp has no support from Trump AND is about to have thousands more cases on his hands. Way to go, Kemp. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 22, 2020

Derp. I guess Kemp didn’t think it through 🤦🏻‍♀️ even Drumpy agrees it’s too soon for tattoo parlors to re open. — BELLA Ⓥ (@Miss_Chaparro) April 22, 2020

trump said he disagrees with brian kemp on reopening georgia. that's how fucking dumb kemp is. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 22, 2020

How does it feel to be called a stupid piece of shit by the stupidest piece of shit alive? I don’t know either. Someone call Brian Kemp and ask him. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 22, 2020

Btw Erick, you were defending Kemp’s decision all day. How does it feel to have your boy Trump take out your governor? Even dummy Trump knows it’s a bad idea with infection rate going up. But you and Kemp gotta let people get their tattoos and haircuts 🤷🏽‍♂️…lol — manofscience (@manofscience5) April 22, 2020

Gov. Kemp finding out Trump disagrees with his reopening Georgia plans pic.twitter.com/jix3TYloKM — Ellen (@elleohquence) April 22, 2020

Georgia republicans trying to figure out who they should agree with… Trump or Kemp. pic.twitter.com/WibKkevkEn — Brian Schembari (@BrianSchembari) April 22, 2020

