‘You own this mess’: GOPer Susan Collins tried to rally Maine with a hopeful COVID-19 message — and it didn’t go well

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) claimed credit for bringing Maine $1.5 billion in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The disaster assistance effort, however, has been harshly criticized for its gaps in coverage, which became clear in many responses to her message.

Collins is up for reelection in 2020.

Here is some of the blowback Collins received:

You might think it’s ‘working’ for businesses in Maine, but if you didn’t have such a narrow tiny slice of Mainers with whom you converse you’d soon realize you are very mistaken. — Susie Crimmins (@scrimmins53) April 11, 2020

Senator, let us know when their employees have received checks. Okay? — Tomas Agee (@tomas_agee) April 11, 2020

We needed a PPP bc you thought he learned a lesson. You thought being impeached was enough. #packyourbags — Terry Watson (@watsonter) April 11, 2020

I work (well, used to work) in craft beer, one of the biggest (and growing) industry in ME. Our owners are avoiding the Paycheck Protection Program, well, like COVID-19. How about something that will actually be helpful to small, family run businesses #byebyesusan — Adrian B-O (@ABO_Brewer) April 11, 2020

Too bad you didn’t do something about trump when you had the chance back in January, huh? Maybe then we wouldn’t need to be bailing out what seems like every business in the country. Wouldn’t that have been great? pic.twitter.com/FKYqLA4KZr — TrashRat (@trashytrashrat) April 11, 2020

The @SBAgov EIDL loan is a bust. No 3 day grant, no response — LBOcean111 (@LBOcean111) April 11, 2020

We shouldn't be in this situation.#tRumpEnabler — lets get mikey (@MackHine9) April 11, 2020

She’s very concerned. Very. Hand wringingly concerned. But she is almost positive the virus has learned its lesson and won’t create another global pandemic. — Dan Sanders (@HaywoodJBlomi) April 11, 2020

You own this mess — Steven Grotto (@GrottoSteven) April 11, 2020

Cool story. We still hate a #FakeModerate who pretends to care. — ☃️Eric 🌈 (@MinneapolisEric) April 11, 2020

You mean relief from the pandemic that wouldn't have happened in America if republicans weren't in charge?

you have destroyed this country and everything it stands for. American Carnage indeed.

Shame susan — eggbot (@eggbotme) April 11, 2020

Susan Collins wants the Post Office to collapse Which means Maine small businesses who depend on postal services will also collapse Collins is a danger to small business Maine – Vote. Her. Out. — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) April 11, 2020

You bear responsibility for the death of more than 18,000 Americans — Ange (@civilagain) April 11, 2020