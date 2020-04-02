Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re a MONSTER’: Trump torched for whining about states’ ‘insatiable appetite’ for medical supplies

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump complained about states that have an “insatiable need” for medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for failing to coordinate the delivery of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies needed by health care workers and others during the pandemic, and Trump blamed states for needing those items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s attempt to shift the blame did not go over well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Global health doctor explains why coronavirus scares him more than Ebola: ‘We knew and we didn’t prepare’

Published

1 min ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Dr. Craig Spencer, the director of Global Health Emergency Medicine at Columbia Medical Center explained in an interview with "The View" that the coronavirus is far worse than what he saw in Africa during the Ebola crisis. While helping sick patients in West Africa, he contracted Ebola.

Speaking to co-host Sara Haines, Dr. Spencer explained that they would leave for lunch and when they came back some patients they were working with would be dead.

"It was devastating. There wasn't a great response nationally. We were slow to respond, and because of that, unfortunately, people that I worked with or patients that I saw died," he continued. "My concern right now with COVID is we didn't take it seriously early enough. We were warned by China and we didn't react. We were warned by Italy and we didn't really prepare. In fact, we've known since West Africa that we need to be prepared. We need to build these pandemic response systems. We just haven't been funding it here in the United States the way that we should have. We're seeing the complications and the consequences of that right now."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Younger adults far more likely to die from COVID-19 in the South — thanks to GOP policies

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The coronavirus outbreak has been slower to hit the South than other, more densely populated and globally connected parts of the country -- but it could set off a wave of deaths unlike any other part of the world.

Older and sicker people have been the most likely to die from COVID-19 in China and Italy, but significant numbers of younger people in the south are in high-risk categories as compared to other states, reported The Atlantic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican baffled at ‘how our government operates’ now that Jared Kushner has taken charge of Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Of all the Trump administration officials tasked with responding to the coronavirus, Jared Kushner has not appeared at any of President Trump's press briefings. As POLITICO points out, Kushner's push to utilize the private sector to fix early testing failures is creating concern among some health-agency officials who think Trump may be deferring to Kushner over more seasoned experts, despite the potential conflicts of interest that arise.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image