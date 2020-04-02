‘You’re a MONSTER’: Trump torched for whining about states’ ‘insatiable appetite’ for medical supplies

President Donald Trump complained about states that have an “insatiable need” for medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for failing to coordinate the delivery of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies needed by health care workers and others during the pandemic, and Trump blamed states for needing those items.

ADVERTISEMENT

….have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

The president’s attempt to shift the blame did not go over well.

Nero Fiddled. You golfed. Sit down Bubbles. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This tweet alone PROVES that @realDonaldTrump Does not understand what his job is, is unqualified for his job, and is a clear and present danger to all Americans. — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) April 2, 2020

Your delay to act in February cost thousands of unnecessary deaths! — CopterDoctor 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@Lyramydog) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“insatiable appetite” is just an incredible phrase. those states with their insatiable appetite for life! don’t they know that death is our master?! — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Do not, my friends, become addicted to medical supplies. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence! https://t.co/XNh37KAQgX — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But you told everyone it was a hoax right? — ǝʌǝıʌǝuǝ⅁ (@genwilson95) April 2, 2020

Say what you will about the virus, it doesn't have free will or malevolent intent. It is neither evil nor good. Then, there's this evil running loose in the world, forcing governors to make hostage videos praising him: https://t.co/26X1KqRW02 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

3 weeks ago, you said cases would be down to zero in a couple of days. — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) April 2, 2020

You sent equipment to China on Monday rather than New York or Detroit or Boston. Why is that? Politics? Incompetence? Confusion? Check all that apply. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I see lots of nurses and doctors begging for supplies- many in tears. Pretty sure it’s not political since their lives are on the line. #HealthWorkersDemandPPE — Julia Carreon (@juliaccarreon) April 2, 2020

9.9-plus million people out of work, 200,000-plus people are going to die, and this vainglorious peacock is melting down on twitter because people aren't praising him enough. it really makes you proud to be an American — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was too busy instructing wonderboy Jared to look into how to make money of out it. Hence turning down WHO's testing kits and trying to manufacture their own, and trying to buy out a German vaccine. — Thorsten in Lockdown (@Airvooocht) April 2, 2020

Jared Kushner

In charge of the pandemic Well of course

It's all academic Make a buck

On our health We get sick

Increase your wealth It doesn't matter

If you lie You'll get rich

While we die — Charlie (@CharlieViggiano) April 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

YOU are the one who let the federal government's contract for ventilators lapse. YOU are the one who fired out entire international pandemic response team. YOU are the one who decimated the CDC's budget. YOU are the one who lied to the public for months about this virus. — Quarantined William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 2, 2020

How many ventilators is "many"? Answer: Not nearly enough. pic.twitter.com/gCy6Y4w5mV — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) April 2, 2020