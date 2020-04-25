Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’ve lost your mind’: Internet rips Trump for boasting COVID-19 pandemic is headed towards a ‘Miracle end’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Deprived of his daily press conferences where he battled with reporters for asking him tough questions, Donald Trump has retreated once again to his Twitter feed to boast and brag and attack.

Saturday morning, on the day after the death toll of the coronavirus pandemic broke 50,000, the president boasted that it is headed towards a “Miracle end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the president, “The Do Nothing Democrats are spending much of their money on Fake Ads. I never said that the CoronaVirus is a ‘Hoax’, I said that the Democrats, and the way they lied about it, are a Hoax. Also, it did start with ‘one person from China’, and then grew, & will be a ‘Miracle’ end!

With the health crisis still shutting down the country, many Twitter commenters took issue with the preside t spiking the ball while people are still dying.

See below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Is Trump killing people on purpose?

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it's possible we will never have a true reckoning.

This article first appeared in Salon.

At almost every juncture, Donald Trump has made decisions about the coronavirus pandemic that have led to more death. His behavior is that of a person who has no care or concern for the health, safety and welfare of the American people. Nothing could epitomize that more perfectly than his grotesque suggestion this week that "injecting" disinfectants or household cleaning products might kill the coronavirus. This would seem comical, and entirely unbelievable, if it had not actually happened.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s COVID-19 debacle has the GOP panicking he’s going to cost them the Senate: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Republicans are increasingly worried that President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will not only take him down in November, but take down the GOP Senate majority with him.

"The scale of the G.O.P.’s challenge has crystallized in the last week," reported Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman. "With 26 million Americans now having filed for unemployment benefits, Mr. Trump’s standing in states that he carried in 2016 looks increasingly wobbly: New surveys show him trailing significantly in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, and he is even narrowly behind in must-win Florida."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Blathering’ Trump ripped by the Wall Street Journal for turning on Georgia’s Kemp after encouraging him to open his state

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

In a blunt-talking column from the editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump was taken to the woodshed for turning on Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp for opening up his state to economic activity just days after the president encouraged all the states to abandon the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kemp, who won a controversial election to become governor in 2018, has been the target of health officials for speeding up the re-opening process at the same time that his state is being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image