‘You’ve lost your mind’: Internet rips Trump for boasting COVID-19 pandemic is headed towards a ‘Miracle end’

Deprived of his daily press conferences where he battled with reporters for asking him tough questions, Donald Trump has retreated once again to his Twitter feed to boast and brag and attack.

Saturday morning, on the day after the death toll of the coronavirus pandemic broke 50,000, the president boasted that it is headed towards a “Miracle end.”

According to the president, “The Do Nothing Democrats are spending much of their money on Fake Ads. I never said that the CoronaVirus is a ‘Hoax’, I said that the Democrats, and the way they lied about it, are a Hoax. Also, it did start with ‘one person from China’, and then grew, & will be a ‘Miracle’ end!

With the health crisis still shutting down the country, many Twitter commenters took issue with the preside t spiking the ball while people are still dying.

See below:

What the hell is a fake ad? You’ve lost your mind. — William LeGate (AKA Kim Jong-Will) (@williamlegate) April 25, 2020

50,000 dead Americans is a “miracle” to you? — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) April 25, 2020

What crazy treatments will you recommend for COVID today? — Josh Decker (@joshdecker97) April 25, 2020

Everything Trump said here is a lie. – He did say it was a hoax.

– It didn't start with one person from China. Most cases in New York City came from Europe.

– There will not be a miracle end, unless tens of thousands of lives lost is considered a miracle. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 25, 2020

Let's go to the video…https://t.co/jz3pfWbW3B — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) April 25, 2020

Except you did say that.

52,000 Americans died in one month. Get TF off Twitter and come up with a strategy and plan!https://t.co/OZyVHiQFWY — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) April 25, 2020

TRUMP: It was all sarcasm. 15 people have it, it will blow over, its just a flu, Hyrdoxy will cure it, sarcasm sarcasm sarcasm. I am the Chandler Bing of Presidents. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) April 25, 2020

You said it was a hoax, you said it would go away, you said people should inject themselves with Lysol. Maybe you should just keep quiet, asshole. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 25, 2020

Dude you're on video saying all the things you tell us you didn't say.

Also it's nice to know Dems' ads are getting under your thin skin — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) April 25, 2020

White House has finally locked @realDonaldTrump into a padded room, keeping him away from the podium. His only outlet is gaslighting through tweeting. Someone in there just needs to hide his phone and delete his account.#TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpIsNotADoctor #Trump pic.twitter.com/NVE9gQgdYh — Kevin (@truthsciencemat) April 25, 2020

Nervous huh? You should you. American death toll pushes over 52,000 and you're so desperate to save your own pitiful ass that you're backpedaling on your demented, dangerous drivel that contributed to that death toll. Take the @BostonGlobe's advice, spare us all and resign now. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) April 25, 2020

