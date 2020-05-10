10% of diabetics die within days of coronavirus hospitalization: study
One in 10 diabetics with coronavirus dies within seven days of hospital admission, according to a study of more than 1,300 patients published Friday in the journal Diabetologia.
Two-thirds of the patients were men, and the average age across both sexes was 70, the study found.
“The presence of diabetic complications and increased age increase the risk of death,” the researchers said in a statement.
“Increased BMI” — body mass index, a ratio of height to weight — “is associated with both increased risk of needing mechanical ventilation and with increased risk of death,” they said.
Worse blood sugar control in and of itself, however, did not seem to impact a patient’s outcome.
So-called microvascular complications — affecting the eyes, kidney and nerves — were found in nearly half of the patients, who were admitted to 53 French hospitals from March 10 to March 31.
Problems related to larger arteries in the heart, brain and legs were reported in more than 40 percent of the patients.
The presence of either type of complication doubled the risk of death by the seventh day of hospitalization.
Patients over 75 years old were 14 times more likely to die than those 55 or younger.
By the seventh day of hospitalization, a fifth of patients had been intubated on ventilators, and a tenth had died. Nearly a quarter of patients had been discharged home by this point.
The study confirmed that insulin and other treatments modifying blood sugar were not a risk factor for severe forms of COVID-19, and should be continued for persons with diabetes.
Other significant risk factors included heart disease, high blood pressure, and a history of lung disease.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide is approaching six million, with the actual number thought to be an order of magnitude higher.
More than 354,000 deaths have been registered.
In a grim signal to other countries hoping to exit lockdown, South Korea reimposed social distancing rules this week after a spike in new cases.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Warnings of ‘catastrophic consequences’ as locust swarms hit India and Pakistan in midst of coronavirus crisis
For India, the invasion comes alongside "eviscerating heat."
Farmers in India and Pakistan fear potentially catastrophic crop damage as another wave of locust swarms wreaks havoc on the two nations as they continue to battle coronavirus pandemic.
Locusts, as CBS News reported, are "considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world, with a small swarm of about 40 million locusts capable of gobbling up enough food for 35,000 people."
COVID-19
Cuomo authorizes New York businesses to ban entry without wearing a mask
NEW YORK — Businesses in New York can now tell customers: no mask, no service.Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an order Thursday allowing shops and stores in the state to deny service to customers who refuse to wear masks once they reopen.The governor added a little star power to his daily coronavirus briefing in Brooklyn as comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez joined Cuomo in calling on New Yorkers to wear masks, get tested and help combat coronavirus.“Everybody that can get tested should get tested as soon as possible,” Rock said as he heaped praise on Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic.“Eve... (more…)
COVID-19
Cancer patients twice as likely to die from COVID-19: study
Washington (AFP) - People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than those without it, a large study published Thursday found. The data on more than 900 patients in the US, Canada and Spain which appeared in a paper in The Lancet, found that mortality increased the further the cancer had progressed.Cancer patients with decreased ability to carry out daily life tasks were more at risk than those with higher functionality.The paper's authors looked at how many people died within 30 days of being diagnosed of COVID-19 of all causes. "The 30-day all-cause mortality was 13 ... (more…)