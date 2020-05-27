2016 Trump campaign vets warn he’s ‘slipping badly’ in multiple swing states
Two men who worked on President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign have warned the president that his position in swing states is significantly deteriorating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politico reports that former Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie delivered a face-to-face warning to the president that he was “slipping badly” in several key states, including must-win battlegrounds such as Florida and Arizona.
“Bossie and Lewandowski, who served as top aides on Trump’s 2016 effort, complained to the president about his political operation,” the publication writes. “Trump’s campaign team, in response decided to rush their Arizona and Florida representatives onto airplanes for a Thursday meeting with the president.”
The Trump loyalists’ warnings about his standing in swing states comes as other Trump allies are expressing frustration that none of the campaign’s attacks on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are putting a dent in his polling lead.
“Listen, the American voters remember Biden as the happy grandfather during the Obama presidency,” a former Trump 2016 campaign official explained to Politico about the difficulty in bringing Biden down. “The more you can do to imprint a damaging impression of Biden heading into the fall, the better off the Trump campaign will be.”
Trump ‘frustrated and angry’ that Americans care more about COVID-19 than his Biden smears: White House reporter
President Donald Trump sees himself as the real victim of the coronavirus pandemic, and a White House correspondent says that's why he can't show sympathy for the 100,000 dead.
The president just can't bring himself to act as "consoler-in-chief," Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe," because he's frustrated over COVID-19's damage to his re-election campaign strategy.
"This is a president who has been from the very beginning of this crisis has been frustrated and angry this has happened to him, and ill-prepared," Lemire said. "He was going into this year expecting to run for re-election on the back of a strong economy against what he thought would be a weak Democratic foe, and that all went away."
Trump allies are starting to freak out over Biden’s lead: ‘Take the gloves off and put him away!’
Allies of President Donald Trump are starting to worry that they're running out of time to seriously dent former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in the polls.
Politico reports that the Trump campaign has been hurling all kinds of mud at Biden -- including attacks on his mental state and his purported soft approach to China -- but so far none of it has stuck.
Twitter adds ‘Get the Facts’ label to Trump’s fraudulent tweets – but is it enough?
For the first time Twitter has inserted a label directly onto two tweets. President Donald Trump was the first recipient of what some are calling a "warning label," but what appears to be a gentle offer to "get the facts." Trump, some believe, was engaging in voter suppression.
In response to the two false, fear-mongering tweets Trump posted Tuesday morning, the social media giant appended a link that reads: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots":