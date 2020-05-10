A mom lost to coronavirus, a daughter’s first Mother’s Day without her
ByLisa Martucci-Thibault“I’m not ready,” I confessed to my husband when the early pregnancy test indicated I was carrying a tiny embryo. He had heard me say that repeatedly over the past decade and laughed. Then, I picked up the phone to tell my mother, patiently hoping for this news since my wedding.She was hardly subtle when I broke the news, “Oh Lisa, this is the best thing you will ever do, I know you will be a wonderful mother and you will love raising a child!”On Mother’s Day 20 years ago, she was in the room with us as we welcomed our daughter Emily into the world. In fact, as she would…
Breaking Banner
Chris Wallace nails Steve Mnuchin: ‘Are your rosy predictions based on reality or the November election?’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday insisted that his "rosy" projections about the economy have nothing to do with the November election.
"I think it's important that we face what the real numbers are," Fox News host Chris Wallace told Mnuchin. "The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the real number, which includes people who are not looking for work, is 22.8%. That does not include the 7 million people who have lost their jobs since then."
"Aren't we talking close to 25% at this point, which is Great Depression neighborhood?" the Fox News host asked.
"We could be," Mnuchin agreed. "Unlike the Great Depression where you had economic issues that led to this, we closed down the economy. It wouldn't be a surprise if you close down the economy, half of the workforce didn't work."
Breaking Banner
Trump hammered for tweet ‘pimping’ his re-opened golf course as COVID-19 death toll breaks 80,000
Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning after a night of the president harping on the Russia investigation, and kicked off the day by re-tweeting an announcement that his Los Angeles golf course is re-opening from his official White House Twitter account.
As commenters were quick to point out, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and over 78,000 Americans have lost their lives while the president is pushing people to get out and golf and put money in his own pocket.
As one commenter wrote, "No empathy from you about the 78,000 deaths that were lost by #COVID19 and your neglect."
2020 Election
Who is softer on China, Trump or Biden?
Trump’s China policy has been Janus: one face for China, the other for the rest of the world. Last January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump proclaimed that he and China’s Xi Jinping “love each other.” Also in January, Trump praised China for its “efforts and transparency” on coronavirus, and in February, commenting on China’s handling of coronavirus, he said: “I think they’ve handled it professionally, and I think they’re extremely capable.” Trump has proven himself to be anything but a constant lover. The turnover in the White House chiefs of staff is but one small example.