A mom lost to coronavirus, a daughter’s first Mother’s Day without her

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday insisted that his "rosy" projections about the economy have nothing to do with the November election.

"I think it's important that we face what the real numbers are," Fox News host Chris Wallace told Mnuchin. "The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the real number, which includes people who are not looking for work, is 22.8%. That does not include the 7 million people who have lost their jobs since then."

"Aren't we talking close to 25% at this point, which is Great Depression neighborhood?" the Fox News host asked.

"We could be," Mnuchin agreed. "Unlike the Great Depression where you had economic issues that led to this, we closed down the economy. It wouldn't be a surprise if you close down the economy, half of the workforce didn't work."