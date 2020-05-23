‘A new low’: Trump buried for heading to the golf course as COVID-19 US death toll heads for 100,000

Donald Trump was being raked over the coals on Saturday morning after it was reported that he headed out to the golf course as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic nears the 100,000 mark.

According to Bloomberg, “Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was spotted earlier wearing a white polo shirt and signature white ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. The White House doesn’t always confirm Trump’s activities while at his golf courses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the high infection rate from COVID-19 and a country reeling economically, White House correspondent Brian Karem tweeted: “Today @realDonaldTrump returns to the “Let ‘em eat cake” golf course for some fun. 1.6M COVID19 cases. 98K dead. Record unemployment. All is well. POTUS is on the links.”

That brought about a deluge of commenters expressing disgust with the president, as you can see below:

Today @realDonaldTrump returns to the “Let ‘em eat cake” golf course for some fun. 1.6M COVID19 cases. 98K dead. Record unemployment. All is well. POTUS is on the links. pic.twitter.com/s8jCx42vkg — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 23, 2020

Everyday Trump hits a new low, in November he’ll hit the earths core and disintegrate. — Alan M (@Livenews86) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Saw it with eyes closed — MamaBear (@momisalright) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Does this bother any of his supporters? I’d love to see a poll on this. — Lisa Lauren (@lisalaurenhere) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Will there be a party for the 100k milestone?😷😷🥳🥳 — Gareth Jones (@JonesJones40) May 23, 2020

President Nero. — ‘At’sa Good Tweet! 🍕 (@Howard_Hoffman) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of cases in the US = 1,648,283 The COMBINED number of cases in the countries that have the highest number of cases:

Russia + Brazil + Spain + UK + Italy + France = 1,617,635 We have 30,648 more cases — AW2B (@AW2B12) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When the going gets rough, @realDonaldTrump turns tail and runs to play golf. — AlderPointCompound (@AlderPtCompound) May 23, 2020

What trump does means nothing anymore. He is the epitome of bad. — sharonwhotweets (@sharonwhotweets) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well if they keep him on the golf course maybe we can get a break from him for a couple of days….worth the trade off. — Jo (@jojo4049) May 23, 2020

I would just say “Fuck you” but out of respect to the office of the Presidency. I’ll say, “Fuck you, sir.” Almost 100,000 dead Americans and you’re fucking golfing. Trump Heads to Golf Course For First Time Since Virus Lockdowns https://t.co/2ZUjO3OFtN — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I wish he’d take a permanent vacation. — Mary Clark (@mcincali1) May 23, 2020

What trump does means nothing anymore. He is the epitome of bad. — sharonwhotweets (@sharonwhotweets) May 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT