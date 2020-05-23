Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A new low’: Trump buried for heading to the golf course as COVID-19 US death toll heads for 100,000

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Donald Trump was being raked over the coals on Saturday morning after it was reported that he headed out to the golf course as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic nears the 100,000 mark.

According to Bloomberg, “Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was spotted earlier wearing a white polo shirt and signature white ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. The White House doesn’t always confirm Trump’s activities while at his golf courses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the high infection rate from COVID-19 and a country reeling economically, White House correspondent Brian Karem tweeted: “Today @realDonaldTrump returns to the “Let ‘em eat cake” golf course for some fun. 1.6M COVID19 cases. 98K dead. Record unemployment. All is well. POTUS is on the links.”

That brought about a deluge of commenters expressing disgust with the president, as you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Rick Wilson: Trump’s campaign manager Parscale is ‘milking him like cow’ as his re-election bid is dying

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

On MSNBC Saturday, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson laid out how Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump's campaign manager, is just using his re-election bid to enrich himself.

"What is remarkable about Donald Trump, if there is a lot of marks, he's one of them, right?" asked host Joy Reid. "He's one of the people they use. He's his own customer, consuming his own product. The grift is so real ... do you think that Trump understands people are doing that to him?"

"I think Trump would shoot at him through one metric," said Wilson. "He's shoveled hundreds of millions onto Facebook and other advertising outlets and his numbers are right where they were. His return on investment is terrible. He is kind of a sucker. These guys are playing him, milking him like a cow. And I never want to see that image in my head again. But they are taking Donald Trump to the cleaners."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

MSNBC host ridicules Trump campaign’s rip-off of the ‘The View’ stocked with ‘grifters’

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

MSNBC host Joy Reid heaped ridicule on Donald Trump campaign's painfully awkward rip-off of ABC's "The View," saying the campaign has stocked it with grifters looking for a paycheck who have been floating around the president.

In a segment on how the Trump campaign has been raking in cash -- and enriching the president's campaign manager Brad Parscale -- host Reid took note of the online program "The Right View" that features Trump's daughter-in-law Lara, Kimberly Guilfoyle (who is dating Don Jr.), campaign adviser Katrina Pierson and White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp who is married to conservative gadfly Matt Schlapp.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ivanka Trump buried in scorn in India for tone deaf comments about impoverished teen: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Reuters, first daughter Ivanka Trump is being buried in scorn over a Friday tweet about an impoverished young woman in India who cycled her wounded father roughly 750 miles due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report states that TYrump tweeted, "“15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image