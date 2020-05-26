ABC News reporter slammed for asking if wearing a mask is a ‘bad look’ for Biden

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran got more than he bargained for when he questioned whether it was wise for former Vice President Joe Biden to wear a mask during a global pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

In a tweet posted Monday night, Moran posted a photo of Biden wearing a mask to a Memorial Day service and then asked, “Do you think this is a good look for a President of the United States? Or do you think this is a bad look for a President of the United States?”

The response from Moran’s followers was that it was a very bad look for a reporter to be making aesthetic judgments about mask wearing during a time of mass death.

Check out some reactions below.

It’s Memorial Day. It’s a reverential day of mourning. In addition, his military son is recently dead. We wear black while in mourning. You ghoul. — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) May 26, 2020

Do you think is a good question? Or do you think this is a question that reflects the shallow superficiality of network TV news? — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) May 26, 2020

Safety and security are always a good look. I do think the question itself is a bad look for you. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) May 26, 2020

Asking this question is a terrible look for a journalist, but a standard look for a false equivalency hack. Wearing mask is great look for a future President. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 26, 2020

I think this is a terrible look for a senior national correspondent for a major network. — Amazin’ (@kid_carter_08) May 26, 2020

This tweet is a bad look for a journalist, that’s for damn sure — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 26, 2020

On the day when an airborne virus global pandemic has claimed the lives of 100,000 Americans within 3 months, id say this is pretty fucking Presidential. — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) May 26, 2020

For Gods sakes is this really up for debate? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 26, 2020

Get lost w this nonsense — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) May 26, 2020

Are you high? — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) May 26, 2020