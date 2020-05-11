Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Absurd and reckless’: Trump administration uses coronavirus pandemic as cover as it loosens crop poison regulation

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Sarah Okeson
Sarah Okeson

The Trump EPA wants to reapprove a dangerous herbicide and is hiding behind the COVID-19 pandemic to excuse its manufacturer from monitoring levels of the poison in Midwest lakes and streams.

The Trump EPA plans to raise the concentration of atrazine, the nation’s second-most used herbicide, allowed in streams and lakes to 15 parts per billion, more than four times higher than what the EPA had recommended under Obama. In April, Elissa Reaves, the acting director of the herbicide re-evaluation division, suspended the monitoring program for the rest of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public will now have no idea whether dangerous levels of atrazine are reaching rivers and streams throughout the Midwest,” said Nathan Donley, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity. “That’s absurd and reckless.”

Atrazine, which is banned in Europe, often washes into streams and lakes and is one of the most common contaminants of drinking water. It chemically castrates frogs. More than 70 million pounds of atrazine was sprayed in 2016,  mostly to control weeds in cornfields but also on sorghum, sugarcane and other crops.

Syngenta, the Swiss company that is the main manufacturer of atrazine, didn’t report any federal lobbying in 2019, but its former lobbyists include Jeff Sands who took a $99,125 pay cut in 2017 to work for then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as a senior agricultural advisor.

Sands, who is no longer at the EPA, received an ethics waiver from Don McGahn, then Trump’s attorney, to be able to participate in agricultural issues, including those which he previously lobbied. The waiver was not supposed to include anything relating to Syngenta.

The Swiss company is known for trashing its critics and wielded influence over EPA decisions long before Trump was elected. Syngenta commissioned a psychological profile of Tyrone Hayes, the University of California, Berkeley, professor whose research found atrazine appeared to disrupt the sexual development of frogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EPA’s 2007 and 2012 assessments of atrazine excluded 74 of 75 published laboratory studies on the effects of atrazine on amphibians. The single study it relied on, which found virtually no adverse reproductive impacts even at relatively high doses of atrazine, was funded by Syngenta and had a co-author, Alan Hosmer, who was an employee of Syngenta.

The EPA’s ecological risk assessment, done during the Obama administration, repeatedly cites a 2008 paper, funded by Syngenta, about atrazine’s effects on fish, amphibians and reptiles by pesticide industry consultant Keith Solomon and his colleagues.

Jason Rohr and Krista McCoy, then at the University of South Florida, found that Solomon misrepresented more than 50 of the studies he and his colleagues reviewed with 122 inaccurate and 22 misleading statements. About 96.5% of these inaccurate or misleading statements appeared to benefit Syngenta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frogs are an indicator species, meaning that harm to them can show risks to other species. The average decline for amphibian populations is about 3.8% a year. At this rate, some species will disappear in half the habitats they occupy in about 20 years.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

One of Lindsey Graham’s biggest backers explains why he gave up on the GOP senator

Published

1 min ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

In an op-ed published in the Greenville News this Sunday, a former backer of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) explained why he no longer supports Graham and has instead endorsed his opponent for the U.S. Senate.

"I supported Lindsey Graham until 2017," ex-Michelin North America chairman Richard Wilkerson writes. "I saw him as a moderate Republican who could work across the aisle to get positive change made. But I started having real misgivings about him when he failed to mount any significant defense when Donald Trump attacked his best friend, the late Sen. John McCain."

“What is the character of a man who will not defend his best friend? If he won’t defend John McCain, why would I expect him to defend any of us in South Carolina?” Wilkerson asked himself.  The only conclusion he could come to was that Graham was more interested in "currying favor than in honoring the memory of a true American hero whom he had described as his best friend."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘F-bombs were flying’: This ice cream reopened — but was forced to close again after customers went berserk over COVID-19 rules

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Monday afternoon, an ice cream shop owner from Massachusetts described customers going berserk on himself and his teenaged employees after he shut his store down because they refused to use safe-distancing and other pandemic rules.

Speaking with host Brianna Keilar, Polar Cave owner Mark Lawrence from Mashpee explained that he opened his shop -- only to be overwhelmed with customers who ended up abusing his employees when he decided to shut down for health safety issues.

"We had everything planned and I worked closely with the National Association of Protocols," the shop owner explained. "I talked to different owners at ice cream shops around the world in our Facebook group. I pretty much took all the best precautions and I thought I had a good plan and everything was going well and people were ordering online at least an hour ahead. but by 5:00 or so a group of kids pulled in and in a space about 40 minutes, my 50 spot parking lot was full and we were only expecting a 20 audience for that particular time"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence quarantines himself in room alone to lead task force meeting after staffer tests positive

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence has put himself in some sort of quarantine after two White House staffers, included his spokesperson, tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders reported that Pence did not appear in the Situation Room on Monday as he normally does.

"Many of you heard that we had a couple of staff members that tested positive," Pence explained to the group from a room where he was alone.

During call w/ govs, VP Pence--who usually leads the call from the Situation Room--said he was participating from a room by himself. Dr. Birx was in the Sit Room w/ some staff. "Many of you heard that we had a couple of staff members that tested positive," VP said, per audio.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image