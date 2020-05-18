Acropolis in Athens reopens after virus shutdown
Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites in the country to the public on Monday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A clutch of tourists and masked reporters gathered at the world-famous site, the most-visited monument in Greece.
“We have never seen so few people at the Acropolis,” a Russian visitor accompanied by her husband told AFP.
“It’s like having a private visit,” said the woman, who has lived in Athens for five years.
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was among the first visitors to the ancient Greek complex that sits on a rocky outcrop overlooking the capital and which had been closed since March 23.
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, journalists and employees — many wearing face masks — attended, as well as a few tourists, with measures to control the virus enforced.
Separation screens have been put up and the sites have been disinfected, the culture ministry said.
Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks — which will be compulsory for guides at the site — and guests will be asked to stay 1.5 meters (five feet) apart.
“Archaeological sites are open from Monday May 18, the first stage in a progressive re-launch of the country’s cultural foundations,” the culture and sports ministry said in a statement.
– ‘Precious achievement’ –
Greece is dotted with dozens of temples, stadiums, theaters and citadels from Antiquity, including the Bronze Age Minoan palace of Knossos on Crete, and Olympus, cradle of the Olympic Games.
The Acropolis saw 2.9 million visitors last year, a 14.2 percent increase on the previous year.
But all museums will not be open until June 15 under the government’s plan to gradually lift restriction to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Tourism is a major economic engine for Greece and has been hit hard by confinement measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.
Athens expects the economy to contract nearly five percent this year, partly due to the loss of tourism income from key markets such as Germany, Britain and the United States.
With 163 deaths from the virus, Greece started easing the measures this month after a six-week lockdown with an eye to salvaging the vital tourism season.
The country has suffered less from the pandemic than many other European nations and restaurants are due to resume trading from May 25, a week earlier than originally planned.
Mendoni praised the pandemic response and said it allowed for the gradual reopening of key tourist sites.
“This is a precious achievement, it allows for the resumption of the tourist season which will be extended to make up for” lost time, she said earlier.
COVID-19
Japan slides into recession — with forecasts of worse to come
Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4.5 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis takes a heavy toll on businesses and consumers.
The world's third-largest economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter in the three months to March, intensifying the challenge for policymakers battling a once-in-a-century pandemic that has already caused widespread disruptions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an annualised 3.4% in the first quarter as private consumption, capital expenditure and exports fell, preliminary official data showed, following a revised 7.3 decline in the October-December period, meeting the technical definition of a recession.
COVID-19
Jacinda Ardern surges in polls on Kiwi virus success
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's success containing coronavirus has driven an extraordinary popularity surge that has put the youthful leader on course for a landslide win in September's national election.
Ardern's centre-left Labour Party was up 14 points at 56.5 percent, a Newshub-Reid Research poll published Monday found, with her rating as preferred prime minister surging 20.8 points to 59.5 percent.
The survey also indicated an overwhelming 91.6 percent backing for Ardern's COVID-19 response, which involved a strict seven-week lockdown that appears to have the virus under control.
Breaking Banner
‘You’re discriminating against me!’ Woman claims to be a victim after store won’t let her shop without a mask
Another maskless person has lost her mind after being denied service because she refused to take coronavirus precautions. She claimed she had a "medical condition" that prevented her from wearing one.
The woman uploaded the video, presumably expecting sympathy, but she ultimately ended up on the sub-Reddit "Public Freakout."
After being told she couldn't shop without a mask, she asked for the manager.
"OK, I need to talk to a manager," she said.
The worker at the shop told her that they would be happy to provide her with a mask if she wanted one.
"I'm not wearing a mask," she said.