Alabamans defend hitting the beach despite COVID-19: ‘I don’t want to die, but if that’s what God has in store then that’s okay’

Reporting on the decision by officials in the state of Alabama to move toward fully re-open despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections, CNN sent cameras down to a beach in the state where crowds packed the sand over the Memorial Day weekend and many beachgoers they interviewed were dismissive of the possibility they could become infected by the deadly virus.
Reporting from the state, CNN’s Gary Tuchman noted, “Social distancing is the state’s rule, but that effort has often been an exercise in futility at the beaches and bars on Memorial day week as people come back to party. At this restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama, many wonder why it took this long to open.”
According to one beachgoer, identified as Bailey Karr, “Everybody’s got to go somehow.”
“You mean die?” the CNN correspondent asked.
“Yeah, but in a way — I mean, I don’t want to die,” the recent college graduate replied. “But if that’s what God has in store for my life, then that’s okay.”
According to another beachgoer, “My family has the same mind-set as me, and we kind of just agreed if we get it, we get it. We’re going to handle it as a family and just get over it, because that’s what a family does.”
Yet another beachgoer defended not wearing a mask because Donald Trump doesn’t wear one in public.
“I mean, if he’s not wearing a mask, I’m not wearing a mask. If he’s not worried, I’m not worried,” he told Tuchman.
Watch below:
The coronavirus pandemic could trigger widespread blackouts this summer as millions of workers stay home cranking their air conditioners.
Overall energy usage has plummeted since the coronavirus disrupted daily life, the power infrastructure in residential areas is set up to accommodate heavy use in the early mornings and evenings, and slow down during the day, reported The Daily Beast.
“The fact that Lower Manhattan is using less power is not going to help to deliver power to people in Queens, many of whom for health reasons may be intolerant to high temperatures, and whose buildings are connected to a very old transmission line with limited margins to carry extra power,” said Yury Dvorkin, assistant professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. “What's going to happen this summer, if we have stay-at-home orders, if we have consumption which the grid was not designed to accommodate, it will push the system to its limits.”
A video posted on social media this week shows a police officer keeping his knee planted on the neck of a black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe and subsequently died shortly afterward.
CBS News reports that police in Minneapolis on Monday responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.
"Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. "Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car."