Americans horrified after official White House Twitter account repeats Trump’s threat to kill looters

1 min ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday night threatened to start shooting people who are looting stores in Minneapolis, which got Twitter to hide the tweet on the grounds that it broke the company’s policy against glorifying violence.

In order to promote the president’s message, the official White House Twitter account reposted it on Friday morning.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen… when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” the White House’s Twitter account said.

The fact that the president used the official White House account to call for killing looters drew a horrified reaction from many Americans — check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump reveals a striking divide with his reaction to armed lockdown protesters vs George Floyd protesters

35 mins ago

May 29, 2020

President Donald Trump reacted in remarkably different ways to protests at the start and end of May.

When predominantly white demonstrators carried military-style rifles to the Michigan Statehouse to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders, the president urged her to give in to their demands to reopen the state as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump tweeted May 1. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.

Breaking Banner

‘I will never surrender’: Mississippi mayor refuses to resign after defending officers involved in George Floyd’s death

39 mins ago

May 29, 2020

Some conservatives and libertarians — from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to Judge Andrew Napolitano of Fox News — have been vehemently outspoken about the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, asserting that his death was absolutely inexcusable. Napolitano, in fact, has called for all four of the officers involved in Floyd’s death to face murder charges. But Hal Marx, the far-right Republican mayor of Petal, Mississippi, has defended the officers, and critics are calling for Marx’s resignation.

Breaking Banner

‘We all saw it live’: Minnesota State Police busted for lying about CNN reporter’s arrest

1 hour ago

May 29, 2020

Minnesota State Police issued a statement about their arrest of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez -- and got instantly fact-checked.

Jimenez and his live crew were arrested while broadcasting Friday morning from Minneapolis, where protests erupted into violence over the police killing of George Floyd, but State Police insisted troopers did not know they were journalists.

"In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew," said the State Police. "The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media."

