Americans horrified after official White House Twitter account repeats Trump’s threat to kill looters

President Donald Trump on Thursday night threatened to start shooting people who are looting stores in Minneapolis, which got Twitter to hide the tweet on the grounds that it broke the company’s policy against glorifying violence.

In order to promote the president’s message, the official White House Twitter account reposted it on Friday morning.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen… when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” the White House’s Twitter account said.

The fact that the president used the official White House account to call for killing looters drew a horrified reaction from many Americans — check out some reactions below.

Hey @Twitter they’re doing that thing again. — Rick Britt (@RickBritt61) May 29, 2020

When Black NFL players in 2017 took a knee to protest the very type of police brutality that happened to George Floyd what was Trump's reaction? He called the black players "son of a b*tch" and wanted them "Fired." If Trump had instead addressed the issue Floyd might be alive! pic.twitter.com/GJocRguTRr — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 29, 2020

Apparently, to the wannabe dictator, the penalty for looting is death. Tell me more about how pro life he is. Tell me more about how Christian he is. Tell me more about how “all lives matter”. None of his aggression is ever directed at white folks w confederate flags and guns — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 29, 2020

NO you do not have the right to shoot people. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 29, 2020

The official White House account is calling for violence against American citizens. — Jacquie (@After_Words) May 29, 2020

You have NO idea the next two weeks will be scorched earth. He's a cornered animal. — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) May 29, 2020

**Channels my inner karen** I'd like to speak with @Jack and @twittersecurity — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 29, 2020

Reported. Never thought I’d report the official White House Twitter account for inciting violence. But here we are. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) May 29, 2020

