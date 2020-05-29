Twitter ‘hides’ Donald Trump tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

The social networking site Twitter hid one of President Donald Trump’s tweets early Friday morning.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence,” Twitter noted.

“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the president’s favorite social networking site added.

In the tweet in question, Trump referred to protesters as thugs and said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter hides one of the two Trump tweets from tonight for “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/ngPtw7g0m3 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 29, 2020

Wow: After attaching a fact-check to a pair of presidential tweets earlier this week, @Twitter has now hidden Trump’s tweet suggesting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” for violating its rules about “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/b89W3S3TOU — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 29, 2020

