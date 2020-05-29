Twitter ‘hides’ Donald Trump tweet for ‘glorifying violence’
The social networking site Twitter hid one of President Donald Trump’s tweets early Friday morning.
“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence,” Twitter noted.
“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the president’s favorite social networking site added.
In the tweet in question, Trump referred to protesters as thugs and said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Twitter hides one of the two Trump tweets from tonight for “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/ngPtw7g0m3
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 29, 2020
Wow: After attaching a fact-check to a pair of presidential tweets earlier this week, @Twitter has now hidden Trump’s tweet suggesting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” for violating its rules about “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/b89W3S3TOU
— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 29, 2020
Wow this is a whole new war that Donald Trump is in. Good luck @Twitter we will be watching, What will we wake up to tomorrow #100KDead #GeorgeFloydprotest https://t.co/TKQjROFpS0
— Peter Oxford (@Peter_Oxford) May 29, 2020
Mayor blasts the president's after-midnight tweets: 'Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis'
The mayor of Minneapolis responded to after-midnight tweets from Donald Trump during an early morning press conference on Tuesday.
Trump had lashed out at Mayor Jacob Frey.
....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
'Shots fired, we have shots fired': Listen to Louisville reporter's harrowing live broadcast — 7 wounded
While Minnesota's twin cities were the scene of massive protests over the police killing of George Floyd, there also was a major protest in Louisville.
"Seven people were shot Thursday night in downtown Louisville during a protest to demand justice for the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor during a March police raid, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department," WDRB-TV reports.