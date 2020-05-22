Amy Klobuchar being officially vetted to be Joe Biden’s running mate: report
MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, long seen as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, is reportedly getting official consideration for the job.That’s according to a tweet Thursday from a CBS News campaign reporter who said Klobuchar has been asked by Biden “to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP.” The report was attributed to a senior Biden aide.A Biden campaign spokeswoman declined to confirm or comment on the report. A spokesman for the Minnesota senator did not respond to a request for comment.Biden previously said publicly that he would be considering Klobucha…
2020 Election
Trump keeps lying about the reason he voted by mail
As Democrats argue that voting by mail is more necessary than ever, President Donald Trump is arguing vehemently against the idea — which he claims encourages voter fraud. And yet, Trump himself voted by mail in Florida's March primary, inspiring critics to assert that he doesn’t practice what he preaches. Trump and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany have offered an explanation, but it doesn't add up.
At a White House news conference on Wednesday, McEnany told reporters, “With regard to the president doing a mail-in vote, the president is, after all, the president, which means he is here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence. So, for him, that’s why he had to do a mail-in vote.”
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham donors explain why they ditched the GOP senator — and now back his Democratic rival
The debate over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic is now turning some Americans away from the Republican Party, according to The State.
In South Carolina, a self-described "moderate Republican" who has given campaign donations to both sides said he's not interested in reelecting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“I was a big supporter of Lindsey, especially back in the ‘90s,” said Wallace Lightsey. “I helped raise money for him and I really liked him. I thought he was very bright, very articulate and seemed to be pretty practical.”
2020 Election
Fox News reveals devastating poll numbers for Trump — hours after being attacked by the president
Hours after President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News, the network released new poll results on the 2020 presidential race.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1263537560829255686
"The latest Fox News Poll finds voters trust Biden to do a better job than Trump on health care by 17 points, coronavirus by 9, and relations with China by 6," Fox News reported. "In the 2020 ballot test, Biden leads Trump by 48-40 percent. Biden’s 8-point advantage is outside the poll’s margin of error. However, given that 11 percent are undecided or plan to vote for someone else, neither candidate hits 50 percent support."