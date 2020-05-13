Analysts ask if Justice Department investigation into Sen. Burr is payback for authenticating the Russia scandal

Months ago, Attorney General Bill Barr announced the Department of Justice was no longer seeking to throw the book at Roger Stone. Last week, Barr decided to withdraw the case against Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn. This week, Paul Manafort was allowed out of prison six years early. Given sweet legal deals have been handed to the allies of President Donald Trump, reporters and analysts are wondering why the case against a staunch Republican senator is even moving forward with an FBI warrant.

It was a question Mother Jones reporter Mark Follman asked if it was really more “about Bill Barr targeting the one powerful Republican who authenticated the Russia investigation.”

This escalation is worth watching closely—because while Burr’s pre-pandemic stock sales look totally rotten, this investigation also raises questions about Bill Barr targeting the one powerful Republican who authenticated the Russia investigation https://t.co/Tezlq8r87E — Mark Follman (@markfollman) May 14, 2020

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) did a similar stock-dump but for some reason, she’s not under investigation.

Who wonders whether Bill Barr’s DOJ will also investigate Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Trump backer who also apparently benefitted from some major stock market activity right before the pandemic hit? pic.twitter.com/lLYRYO49Y5 — Mark Follman (@markfollman) May 14, 2020

He wasn’t the only one who questioned the move. Lauren Wern noted that it was Burr who legitimized the investigation in his committee.

Given current circumstances of how Barr operates, some people are wondering if the investigation into Burr is retaliation for his committee's findings on Russian interference. His committee's report confirmed that "Russia aimed to help Trump in 2016."https://t.co/DfjI7qD6vq — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) May 14, 2020

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara noted that signing a warrant for a U.S. senator isn’t something done lightly.

