Analysts ask if Justice Department investigation into Sen. Burr is payback for authenticating the Russia scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Months ago, Attorney General Bill Barr announced the Department of Justice was no longer seeking to throw the book at Roger Stone. Last week, Barr decided to withdraw the case against Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn. This week, Paul Manafort was allowed out of prison six years early. Given sweet legal deals have been handed to the allies of President Donald Trump, reporters and analysts are wondering why the case against a staunch Republican senator is even moving forward with an FBI warrant.

It was a question Mother Jones reporter Mark Follman asked if it was really more “about Bill Barr targeting the one powerful Republican who authenticated the Russia investigation.”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) did a similar stock-dump but for some reason, she’s not under investigation.

He wasn’t the only one who questioned the move. Lauren Wern noted that it was Burr who legitimized the investigation in his committee.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara noted that signing a warrant for a U.S. senator isn’t something done lightly.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Coronavirus may never go away: World Health Organization

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

The new coronavirus may never go away and populations around the world will have to learn to live with it, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.

As some countries around the world begin gradually easing lockdown restrictions imposed in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading, the WHO said it may never be wiped out entirely.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan in China late last year and has since infected more than 4.2 million people and killed nearly 300,000 worldwide.

"We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time and therefore it is very hard to predict when we will prevail over it," said Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director.

Virus ’eminently capable’ of spreading through speech: study reveals

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Microdroplets generated by speech can remain suspended in the air in an enclosed space for more than ten minutes, a study published Wednesday showed, underscoring their likely role in spreading COVID-19.

Researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) had a person loudly repeat the phrase "Stay healthy" for 25 seconds inside a closed box.

A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted.

They stayed in the air for an average of 12 minutes, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) showed.

