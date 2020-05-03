Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona reopen rally ends with people joining hands and touching each other while singing ‘Amazing Grace’

Published

1 min ago

on

At the end of the rally to reopen in Arizona Sunday, the speaker urged the audience to join hands and touch each other while they sang “Amazing Grace.”

Very few of the attendees were wearing masks and it didn’t appear anyone was wearing gloves.

Another man decided to break social distancing and provide free hugs to people. While the action may have been a popular option pre-COVID, after the virus spread, it isn’t exactly a safe option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best way to fight for freedom is with love,” said Phoenix-area resident Zhani Doka. “I like hugs…I want to bring back the ability to show affection, I think that is a horrible consequence of this pandemic ’cause we can’t hug each other anymore.”

Arizona hit its peak infection rate on April 30, just three days before the rally. It hasn’t fallen much since then.

See the video of the rally below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump doubles down dodging blame for virus: ‘Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct’

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went off Sunday about accusations surrounding his China band.

"Fake News got it wrong again, as always, and tens of thousands of lives were saved by my EARLY BAN of China into our Country. The people that we're allowed were heavily scrutinized and tested U.S. citizens, and as such, I welcome them with open arms!" tweeted Trump.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1257041820124680192

Trump's China ban still allowed over 40,000 people into the United States after it was enacted. Over 400,000 people entered the United States from China after January 1, 2020, after the World Health Organization issued a warning about a "mysterious pneumonia sickening dozens in China."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida governor kept beaches over while medical examiner was begging for them to close: documents reveal

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

According to recently released emails and documents, the Florida medical examiner was begging officials to shut down the beaches while COVID-19 was spreading across the country.

According to a Washington Post report, the beaches in St. Johns County, on the east coast south of Jacksonville, had record crowds through March 2020.

"While many states were issuing directives to residents to stay home in March, officials in St. Johns County, home of St. Augustine, kept beaches open, even as the county’s medical examiner repeatedly said the county couldn’t handle a deadly outbreak, according to emails obtained by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation," The Washington Post reported after reviewing the documents. "The county later closed the beaches on March 29 and then partially reopened them two weeks later. As of Saturday, there have been four deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 200 confirmed cases in the county, a sliver of the 35,463 cases and 1,364 deaths in Florida, which are concentrated in more populated areas such as Miami and Fort Lauderdale."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pompeo engages in huge coronavirus gaslighting: ‘Best experts think it was man-made’ – which is false – then flip-flops

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is engaging is a campaign of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and gaslighting in efforts to shore up President Donald Trump’s MAGA base while ramping up their attacks on China over the coronavirus that to date has killed more than 66,000 people in America.

On Sunday’s ABC News’ “This Week” (video below) Pompeo said the “best experts” think it was “manmade,” referring to the novel coronavirus, then immediately switched and said he believes and trusts the Intelligence Community which says it was not.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image