Bad news for Biden as new battleground states poll shows Trump could lose popular vote but win White House—again
“Really getting ‘reliving the exact same nightmare all over again’ vibes lately.”
New polling from CNN shows the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden trailing President Donald Trump in crucial battleground states even as the former vice president continues to lead nationally—portending an ominous repeat of 2016.
“I hope everyone understands that Trump could lose the popular vote by an even bigger margin in November and still pull off the same narrow electoral college win,” tweeted Vox writer David Roberts. “In fact, that seems the most likely outcome.”
Roberts added that he was “really getting ‘reliving the exact same nightmare all over again’ vibes lately.”
Don’t worry, Biden has demonstrated himself to be a nimble, focused candidate, and Trump’s base will surely turn on him any day now https://t.co/fZaTcfzEPM
— David Klion (@DavidKlion) May 13, 2020
The poll results, which were released Wednesday, show Biden with a 51% to 46% voter preference lead over Trump nationally. But in 15 battleground states, Trump averages 52% over Biden’s 45%.
According to CNN, the results also point to a worrying trend for Biden among younger voters in those states:
Though other recent polling has shown some signs of concern for Biden among younger voters and strength among older ones, few have pegged the race as this close among younger voters. The results suggest that younger voters in the battleground states are tilted in favor of Trump, a stark change from the last CNN poll in which battleground voters were analyzed in March, even as other demographic groups shifted to a smaller degree. Given the small sample size in that subset of voters, it is difficult to determine with certainty whether the movement is significant or a fluke of random sampling. Nationally, Biden holds a lead over Trump among voters age 65 and older, a group which has been tilted Republican in recent presidential elections.
To activist Peter Daou, the polling results indicate a fundamental weakness in the Democratic Party’s standard bearer that should not be ignored. Daou said on Twitter that he was ridiculed for saying that Biden’s weakness makes him worse than a non-name, standard Democrat to take on the president.
“Well, here we are with a crashing economy, tens of thousands dead, and Trump still potentially winning,” said Daou.
2020 Election
Bad news for Biden as new battleground states poll shows Trump could lose popular vote but win White House—again
"Really getting 'reliving the exact same nightmare all over again' vibes lately."
New polling from CNN shows the Democratic Party's presumptive 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden trailing President Donald Trump in crucial battleground states even as the former vice president continues to lead nationally—portending an ominous repeat of 2016.
"I hope everyone understands that Trump could lose the popular vote by an even bigger margin in November and still pull off the same narrow electoral college win," tweeted Vox writer David Roberts. "In fact, that seems the most likely outcome."
2020 Election
‘You lied to senior citizens about things that could kill them’: Morning Joe delivers painful truth about Trump’s poll numbers
Poll after poll shows President Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said there's a simple -- but painful -- explanation.
The "Morning Joe" host pointed to polls showing the former vice president with narrow leads in Georgia and Texas, and he said that showed the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on public health, the economy -- and the president's re-election chances.
"One poll after another is showing Donald Trump get routed by Joe Biden when it comes to senior citizens," Scarborough said. "As we predicted, you lie to senior citizens about things that can kill them, senior citizens probably less likely than more likely to vote for you in the upcoming election. It seems to make sense to me."
2020 Election
NSA letter exposes Rand Paul’s failed attempt to take down Joe Biden with conspiracy theory ‘unmasking’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying to take "credit" and positioning himself as the man who got released a list of Obama officials who may have requested the unmasking of a government official snagged in Intelligence intercepts. That official turned out to be Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded twice to lying to the FBI and served as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while working for the Trump transition team.
Unmasking, by the way, is not only legal, but done more than 10,000 times a year.
Sen. Paul is also suggesting he will get the Director of National Intelligence (Acting), Richard Grenell, to testify about the list before the Senate.