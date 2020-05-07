Quantcast
Baptist leader calls out white evangelicals who ‘avert their eyes’ from ‘mob murder’ of Ahmaud Arbery

Russell Moore, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, is calling out white evangelical Christians who are looking the other way from the brutal killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

In an essay published on his website, Moore said that the video showing two white men chasing down and shooting Arbery deserves Christians’ attention as a matter of basic justice.

“There is no, under any Christian vision of justice, situation in which the mob murder of a person can be morally right,” he writes. “Those who claim to have a high view of Romans 13 responsibilities of the state to ‘wield the sword’ against evildoers ought to be the first to see that vigilante justice is the repudiation not just of constitutional due process but of the Bible itself.”

Moore then said that many white Christians seem tempted to write off Arbery’s killing because they don’t want to confront issues of racism in the United States.

“Sadly, though, many black and brown Christians have seen much of this, not just in history but in flashes of threats of violence in their own lives,” he writes. “And some white Christians avert their eyes—even in cases of clear injustice—for fear of being labeled “Marxists” or “social justice warriors” by the same sort of forces of intimidation that wielded the same arguments against those who questioned the state-sponsored authoritarianism and terror of Jim Crow. And so, they turn their eyes.”

Read the whole essay here.


Trump’s fake protests are staged events that demonstrate the enduring power of white supremacy in America

Donald Trump has no moral compass.

Infamously, he called the white supremacist street marauders and other hooligans who rampaged through Charlottesville in 2017, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others, "very fine people."

Donald Trump slurs and condemns black athletes who protest police brutality and other human rights violations as "sons of bitches."

Trump is now praising his followers who at his treasonous command are "protesting" social distancing and stay-at-home public health rules, largely in states and cities led by Democratic mayors and governors.

‘Disaster for the ages’: Steve Schmidt hammers Trump for bringing ‘mourning’ to America

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt blamed President Donald Trump for the staggering number of lives already lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schmidt appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he explained why he and other "never-Trump" conservatives made the "Mourning In America" ad that has driven the president crazy.

"He started rage tweeting at about 1:00 in the morning, when he saw it after it ran," Schmidt said. "It had been viewed more than 16 million times, it's raised over $1 million. What the ad points out is that the president, who ran saying, 'I alone can fix it,' and, 'I'll make America great again,' has presided over an era unlike any other in American history. He's brought tragedy to the country. This is a moment of profound American weakness."

A favorite Fox News conspiracy theory about COVID-19 could be Trump’s new game plan

Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump doubts the official death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States — and officials believe he will start openly questioning the growing tally.

It wouldn't be his first time he's tried to downplay a crisis by attacking statistics. After the horror of Hurricane Maria's impact on Puerto Rico was finally accounted for, researches determined that the storm likely led to the deaths of nearly 3,000 people. Trump baselessly dismissed this ccount of deaths on his watch as a plot against him.

