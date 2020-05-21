‘Befuddled reality TV host’ Trump nursing ‘sad obsession’ against Obama as COVID-19 deaths approach grim milestone: Morning Joe

MSNBC’ Joe Scarborough thrashed President Donald Trump for nursing petty grievances and engaging in magical thinking instead of marshaling U.S. resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” host read from his Washington Post column published Wednesday evening in which he lamented the president never gave Americans a chance to save thousands of lives and trillions of dollars.

“You know, the most damning element of his response may well be his stubborn refusal to marshal the resources of the U.S. government in the face of a once-in-a-century challenge, to create a Manhattan Project for our time,” Scarborough said. “To create a Manhattan Project for the veterans and the seniors who have given so much to this country and who were dying alone in nursing homes, in VA hospitals, and in retirement communities across Florida, Arizona and the country.”

“Instead, this befuddled former reality TV host continues to spend his time spinning wild conspiracy theories, attacking the state of Michigan, attacking the state of Nevada and continuing his sad obsession — and it is so sad — with former President Barack Obama,” he added. “The U.S. death toll is now rising toward 100,000 lost souls. [White House adviser] Peter Navarro was on to something at the end of January, and despite the fact that we’re approaching that bleak, bleak number, the only thing exceptional about this American president’s management of the crisis has been his gross negligence. He has allowed so many people to die in a country that remains home to the best and the brightest innovators this world has ever known.”