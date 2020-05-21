Quantcast
‘Befuddled reality TV host’ Trump nursing ‘sad obsession’ against Obama as COVID-19 deaths approach grim milestone: Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’ Joe Scarborough thrashed President Donald Trump for nursing petty grievances and engaging in magical thinking instead of marshaling U.S. resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” host read from his Washington Post column published Wednesday evening in which he lamented the president never gave Americans a chance to save thousands of lives and trillions of dollars.

“You know, the most damning element of his response may well be his stubborn refusal to marshal the resources of the U.S. government in the face of a once-in-a-century challenge, to create a Manhattan Project for our time,” Scarborough said. “To create a Manhattan Project for the veterans and the seniors who have given so much to this country and who were dying alone in nursing homes, in VA hospitals, and in retirement communities across Florida, Arizona and the country.”

“Instead, this befuddled former reality TV host continues to spend his time spinning wild conspiracy theories, attacking the state of Michigan, attacking the state of Nevada and continuing his sad obsession — and it is so sad — with former President Barack Obama,” he added. “The U.S. death toll is now rising toward 100,000 lost souls. [White House adviser] Peter Navarro was on to something at the end of January, and despite the fact that we’re approaching that bleak, bleak number, the only thing exceptional about this American president’s management of the crisis has been his gross negligence. He has allowed so many people to die in a country that remains home to the best and the brightest innovators this world has ever known.”


2020 Election

Rick Wilson tells Morning Joe that Trump’s re-election doesn’t even matter to campaign manager Parscale

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson said President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale doesn't seem to care whether he wins re-election.

Wilson, who helped create a new attack ad for the Lincoln Project against the president and his campaign manager, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Parscale was running a con on Trump.

"Everything counts in large amounts, and Brad has had hundreds of millions of dollars to try to move Donald Trump's numbers," Wilson said. "He can't."

"This is like trying to sell bad dog food with good advertising," he added. "The food tastes bad, so dogs don't eat it. Donald Trump is an unpopular brand. Brad doesn't care, win or lose, what happens to Donald Trump. He is doing very well for himself."

Trump is ‘unpopular and trailing’ — and that’s why he’s making ‘wild charges’ against Michigan: CNN’s Harwood

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at the states of Michigan and Nevada on Wednesday because they are sending out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

CNN's John Harwood said on Thursday that the president's attack on these states came from the recognition that he is trailing significantly, which is why he's now going on a crusade aimed at making voting more difficult.

"When you're an unpopular president, and Donald Trump is unpopular, you're trailing your opponent, he's trailing Joe Biden down by 11 points in a national poll that came out yesterday... democratic elections are not your friend," Harwood said. "And so, in his agitation over the consequences politically of the pandemic, President Trump went after the voting process yesterday."

LIVE COVERAGE: Shots fired at Navy base in Texas

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Gunshots were fired Thursday morning at a U.S. Navy airbase in Texas.

Security forces responded to an active shooter situation about 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, reported KRIS-TV.

The shooter was taken into custody, and it's not clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

All gates were closed at the airbase while the incident was investigated.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

