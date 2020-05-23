Biden campaign hits Trump for America’s coronavirus death toll: ‘The president is playing golf’
President Donald Trump spent his 185th day at a golf course on Saturday as America’s COVID-19 fatalities approached 100,000.
While Trump may have taken the day off, the 2020 campaigns remained in high gear.
The Trump campaign on Saturday released a new ad criticizing Biden for being a “racist” and “lying” — despite the fact those are two of the biggest criticisms of the president.
Meanwhile, Biden’s 2020 campaign released a new ad featuring footage of Trump’s golf outing.
“Nearly 100,000 Americans have died,” the ad notes. “The death toll is still rising.”
“The president is playing golf,” the ad concludes.
Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.
Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign hits Biden for ‘lying’ and being a ‘racist’ in new ad featuring Kanye West
President Donald Trump's campaign is claiming his likely 2020 Democratic Party opponent should be rejected on the grounds of lying and being racist.
"Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is launching a $1 million digital ad blitz aimed at capitalizing on Joe Biden’s inflammatory remark that African American voters “ain’t black” if they’re considering voting for the president," Politico reported Friday.
"The Trump campaign is planning to run a video montage highlighting Biden’s Friday morning comment on 'The Breakfast Club,' a popular black radio program," Politico reported. "Biden set off a firestorm Friday morning when he told the program’s co-host, Charlamagne tha God, that 'if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.'”
2020 Election
Trump tells Jeff Sessions to ‘drop out’ of Alabama Senate race: ‘Hopefully this slime will pay a big price’
President Donald Trump blasted his own former attorney general on Saturday -- and called on him to drop out of the Alabama Senate Race.
Sessions is running against Sen. Doug Jones (R-AL) in an attempt to regain the seat he held before resigning to serve in Trump's administration. He is facing former football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.
"Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives," Trump alleged, after returning to the White House from a day at one of his golf courses.
2020 Election
When historians look back at the coronavirus pandemic, they won't simply discuss the hundreds of thousands of lost lives and widespread political, economic and social chaos. As a history graduate student, I can imagine how my colleagues would approach this from a scholarly level if they were discussing a distant event rather than a current one.