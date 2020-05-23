Biden campaign hits Trump for America’s coronavirus death toll: ‘The president is playing golf’

President Donald Trump spent his 185th day at a golf course on Saturday as America’s COVID-19 fatalities approached 100,000.

While Trump may have taken the day off, the 2020 campaigns remained in high gear.

The Trump campaign on Saturday released a new ad criticizing Biden for being a “racist” and “lying” — despite the fact those are two of the biggest criticisms of the president.

Meanwhile, Biden’s 2020 campaign released a new ad featuring footage of Trump’s golf outing.

“Nearly 100,000 Americans have died,” the ad notes. “The death toll is still rising.”

“The president is playing golf,” the ad concludes.

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work. Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020