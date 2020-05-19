Biden rips Trump’s ‘absolutely irresponsible’ promotion of discredited COVID-19 treatment: ‘Come on, man!’

On Tuesday, at a virtual town hall on food security, former Vice President Joe Biden took on President Donald Trump’s continued promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment — and laid into him for taking it as a prophylactic with no scientific evidence.

“Come on, man! What is he doing?” said Biden. “What in God’s name is he doing?”

He blasted the decision as “absolutely irresponsible” — and compared it to Trump’s recent suggestion that doctors look into injecting household cleaners into people.

