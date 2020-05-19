Quantcast
Biden rips Trump’s ‘absolutely irresponsible’ promotion of discredited COVID-19 treatment: ‘Come on, man!’

On Tuesday, at a virtual town hall on food security, former Vice President Joe Biden took on President Donald Trump’s continued promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment — and laid into him for taking it as a prophylactic with no scientific evidence.

“Come on, man! What is he doing?” said Biden. “What in God’s name is he doing?”

He blasted the decision as “absolutely irresponsible” — and compared it to Trump’s recent suggestion that doctors look into injecting household cleaners into people.

Trump’s food aid program is paying $100+ million to ‘brand builders,’ wedding planners and other unlicensed contractors

5 mins ago

May 19, 2020

A food relief program championed by President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka is relying on some contractors who lack food distribution experience and aren’t licensed to deal in fresh fruits and vegetables.

The contractors on Friday began delivering boxes containing fresh produce to food banks and other nonprofits. Forty-nine out of the 159 contractors picked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deliver boxes containing produce don’t have a requisite license from the same agency, according to a search of the USDA’s database using the information released about the contractors.

You don’t need invasive tech for successful contact tracing — here’s how it works

11 mins ago

May 19, 2020

Your phone might ring, and when you pick it up, you may hear someone say, “Hi, I’m calling from the health department.” After verifying your identity, the person may say something like, “I’m afraid we have information that you were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.”

The person calling is what’s known as a contact tracer. As most states begin to lift restrictions on movement and people once more start to eat in restaurants, work in offices and get on public transit, these phone calls will become more frequent. State public health departments are hiring thousands of these workers, and experts are calling for more than 100,000 contact tracers to be deployed across America.

Trump won’t listen to doctors because he’s determined to prove he’s smarter than them: report

25 mins ago

May 19, 2020

On Tuesday, writing for Politico, Michael Kruse examined President Donald Trump's mindset on taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus — and why he refuses to listen to his own health agencies and medical experts who warn it has no benefit and could cause heart problems.

"He has a knack for creating confusion and distraction when he needs to alter news cycles and scramble storylines. And he has a showman’s instinct for grabbing attention," wrote Kruse. "But what his surprising announcement reveals most clearly is his steadfast, decades-long aversion to expertise."

