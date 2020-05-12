Quantcast
‘Big trouble’: Conservative polling analyst says Trump should be terrified of losing older voters

Published

1 min ago

on

Kristen Soltis Anderson thinks that President Donald Trump has a real problem with older voters who appear to be put off by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing in The Washington Examiner, Anderson argues that the GOP’s sudden decline in support among older voters represents “big trouble” and a “graver short-term threat” to the party’s electoral fortunes than its well documented struggles with younger voters.

“In key swing states, the finding that Trump is struggling with seniors led to some jaw-dropping crosstabs, such as Trump supposedly losing to former Vice President Joe Biden among Michigan seniors by 19 points — the sorts of margins you’d expect to see among Generation Z,” she writes.

Anderson doesn’t believe that Trump will be able to make up for this loss among older voters by attracting younger ones either, which is why his election looks to be in real peril.

“The challenge Trump is facing with seniors is very real, and the evidence is mounting,” she concludes. “It did not start with the coronavirus crisis, but it has been made even more acute during this time where nursing homes are overwhelmingly being hit hardest, and where poor handling of the public health situation can seriously endanger the lives of people who Trump relies upon most at the ballot box.


