Bill Barr accused by ex-prosecutor of a ‘big cover-up’ in Flynn case to keep him quiet about Trump
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Am Joy” on Sunday morning, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks called out Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening in the court case of former Donald Trump adviser Michael Flynn, saying it appears to her to be a cover-up because Flynn might have had more to offer on Russian involvement in the administration had he seen what his time in jail might look like.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, bluntly called the Justice Department’s actions under Barr a “cover-up.”
Noting that Flynn had already pleaded guilty and the trial was in the sentencing phase, the former prosecutor stated that whole situation reeked of corruption at the highest levels.
“This is a clear cover-up,” Wine-Banks insisted. “It is because probably Flynn knows something that Trump does not want revealed, and he’s trying to protect him. This is a big cover-up. It should be one of the biggest scandals of this administration and because of COVID-19, we’re not hearing enough about it.”
