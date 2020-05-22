Quantcast
Bill Barr’s DOJ gets involved in GOP lawmaker’s suit to gut Illinois’ stay-at-home order

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that the Department of Justice has filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit filed by a GOP legislator challenging the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL).

“After Pritzker, an outspoken Trump critic, moved to have the lawsuit filed by state Rep. Darren Bailey heard in federal court earlier this week, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement that ‘the Governor of Illinois owes it to the people of Illinois to allow his state’s courts to adjudicate the question of whether Illinois law authorizes orders he issued to respond to COVID-19,'” reported Allison Quinn.

Bailey is arguing in court that the orders “are invalid because they go beyond the scope of 30 days approved by the state legislature,” according to the report.

Bailey attracted national attention earlier this week after the Illinois House of Representatives ejected him from a legislative session for refusing to wear a face mask.


Feds gave a former Trump staffer $3 Million to supply masks to Navajo hospitals — but some may not work

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

A former White House aide won a $3 million federal contract to supply respirator masks to Navajo Nation hospitals in New Mexico and Arizona 11 days after he created a company to sell personal protective equipment in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Fuentes, President Donald Trump’s former deputy chief of staff, secured the deal with the Indian Health Service with limited competitive bidding and no prior federal contracting experience.

‘I don’t think Trump has any standing with American people as someone who is sincerely religious’: Veteran newsman

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

As part of an MSNBC panel Friday afternoon, veteran newsman from the South, Howell Raines questioned the legitimacy of President Donald Trump's credibility with people of faith is falling for a reason.

"Well, one of the things about southernness is that we know down here that religion can be a refuge for political rascals," said Raines. "And I think that's what we may be seeing with Trump. Because I don't think he has any standing with the American people as someone who is sincerely religious, and I think you touched earlier on the plummeting polls and the repeatedly proven management failures."

‘Self-OANN’: Trump’s favorite channel mocked after losing lawsuit against Rachel Maddow

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed One America News Network's defamation lawsuit against MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for saying their network "literally is paid Russian propaganda." The decision held that Maddow's statements, in context, were "an opinion" and "cannot serve as the basis for a defamation."

Commenters on social media were quick to laugh at the failure of OAN, a San Diego-based far-right news network that President Donald Trump has increasingly promoted as he grows frustrated with the coverage on Fox News. Some gleefully commented that because the suit was dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law, Maddow is entitled to recover her legal fees from them.

