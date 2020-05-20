Quantcast
Illinois Republican ejected from legislative session for refusing to wear mask

May 20, 2020

On Wednesday, the Effingham Daily News reported that Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican state lawmaker in Illinois, was removed from a House session after he refused to wear a mask, as part of the new coronavirus rules that passed the chamber 97-12.

“Prior to reconvening the session after caucus, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, spoke for several minutes with Bailey. Durkin wore a mask during their conversation, Bailey did not. When the House returned to session, Durkin urged all members to comply with the new rules,” reported John O’Connor. “’We cannot ignore nor compromise the health and safety of every member of the General Assembly, their family members, every one of our staffers who works tirelessly for us,’ Durkin said.”

“Democratic Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch, of Hillside, made a motion to remove Bailey from the House proceedings after Bailey responded ‘I will not,’ when he was asked to come into compliance with the face covering requirement in the newly-adopted rules,” continued the report. “The House voted 81-27 in favor of Bailey’s removal.”

Bailey attracted national attention last month after filing a lawsuit against Gov. J. B. Pritzker for the state stay-at-home order. He delivered the papers to the Clay County Circuit Courthouse in front of a crowd of protesters — again, not wearing a mask.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
