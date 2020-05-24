Black Trump voter admits the president is a racist — and that wouldn’t keep him from voting for him again
In an interview with the Daily Beast, a black voter who cast his vote for Barack Obama twice to be president admitted that he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and would have no problem voting for him again despite the fact that he knows the president is a racist.
Speaking with the Beast’s David Dent, 40-year-old Desmond Grant, who owns a trucking company that has thrived during the Trump years, bluntly admitted that he knows exactlty what the president is when it comes to matters of race.
“Well, I mean I work here with a lot of racist people,” the Houston resident explained. “That’s America. You can’t help it, they’re everywhere. And you know, as long as they don’t disrespect me in my face, they ain’t gonna have no problems. But when we leave here, they can go raising the KKKs and do whatever they wanna do. But as long as we’re on the job, we’re gonna respect each other.”
According to Dent, “That outlook doesn’t account for what could happen on a job through a racist coworker’s neighborhood, but Grant says that the climate for small businesses matters more to him than what lives in the president’s heart and mind on race and that his trucking company has thrived in the Trump era. The president, he says, presents an aura of strength that’s more important than the shortcomings his critics focus on.”
Grant also admitted that he doesn’t think the president is particularly smart, but he does admire him as a businessman.
“He does know how to make money,” says Grant. “He’s not an honest man and he’s not too bright, but he don’t give a fuck. You know what I’m saying? He’s not the most well-spoken but he stands his ground—and that’s part of being a man. He can do that very well.”
Grant’s cousin Reginald, a Houston teacher, also admitted that he voted for Trump in 2016, saying he thought former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was “evil.” but now has had a change of heart about the president after three and a half years.
“So I kept saying, maybe when he gets to office, he’ll become more of what you think of when you hear the term presidential. I don’t see any type of evolution to him or change in that regard,” he explained, adding that president’s “racist response” to the black NFL player protests and the president’s bumbled coronavirus response was a tipping point for him.
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Democrats and Never-Trumpers gaming out ‘doomsday scenarios’ if president refuses to leave office: report
According to a report in the New York Times, Democratic strategists and Never-Trumper conservatives fear Donald Trump will refuse to leave office should he lose in November and are making plans and figuring out their legal options should such an unprecedented state of affairs come to pass.
The report, by the Times' Reid Epstein, begins with one such possible scenario.
2020 Election
When Sarah Palin nuked Greenland
A few years ago, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson hosted a debate at the Hayden Planetarium in New York on what he called the "50/50 proposition" that the universe we perceive is a computer simulation created by an outside intelligence. This was somewhere between a prank and a thought experiment: It's not clear whether Tyson actually believes that is likely or plausible, and it wasn't lost on anyone that this entire hypothesis is a way to reverse-engineer divine creation in vaguely scientific language.
2020 Election
Pelosi is getting under Trump’s skin — and Dem lawmakers are sitting back and enjoying it: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Democrats behind the scenes are praising House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her ability to drive Donald Trump into uncontrollable rages while at the same time appearing to be above the fray.
Days after the senior Democrat expressed concern that the president was at risk from the coronavirus because he appears to be "morbidly obese" -- which set off a firestorm -- Democrats applauded her ability to get under the president's skin.
"The quip spun up a brief furor and outrage cycle; Trump responded that Pelosi was 'sick' and had 'mental problems,' comments which then spun up an outrage cycle of their own. Two days later, Pelosi defended herself, saying 'I was being factual in a very sympathetic way” and called the whole dust-up “unimportant,'" the report states. "But to those who’ve known and watched Pelosi for a long time, there’s a sense that there’s very little that she does or says that is not deliberate. With that in mind, some in the House Democratic caucus are looking at this week’s spat between Pelosi and the president as evidence of a greater willingness on her part to push his buttons with the kind of personal attacks that he frequently doles out himself."