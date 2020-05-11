Bob Newhart toasts his chart-topping 1960 debut album: ‘It was back to accounting if comedy didn’t work out’

A White House correspondent said President Donald Trump would be without some of his top public health experts as they self-quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence and two other West Wing staffers have tested positive for the virus, and Jonathan Lemire, of the Associated Press, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that other advisers and aides are concerned about their own health.

"He's going to start with a news conference, it's back," Lemire said. "He's got one today at 4:00 in the Rose Garden. He is going to give an update on the nation's testing program which, of course, has been the single matter where this administration has faced the most criticism, for the lack of widespread, effective testing, which is seen, of course, as the biggest obstacle to having a reopening of this nation, to have state economies start to spring back to life -- how hard it'd be to do that without the testing."