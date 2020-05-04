Boston protesters’ coronavirus conspiracy theories cause bewilderment: ‘I’m baffled’

On Monday, right-wing protesters gathered in Boston to demand Gov. Charlie Baker end the state’s coronavirus lockdown — chanting that the virus was a “hoax” and a socialist plot and conspicuously devoid of masks or social distancing.

Crowd now chanting “It’s a hoax! It’s a hoax!” followed by speaker saying this is all an effort to crash economy and hurt President Trump’s reelection chances pic.twitter.com/vp1yfTZiNF — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media were quick to register their disgust with the display.

Fox News and Trump have fundamentally broken these people. https://t.co/LJDW8ZuGIX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020

If you’ve never been to this spot in Boston, this is not a huge crowd. It’s not tiny, either, but this is not a massive rally.

It’s more dumbasses than I thought were in the city, though. https://t.co/jyC8NVg4sp — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, protesting that stay-at-home orders by Governor of Massachusetts is very dictator-like & all of this COVID19 is a exaggerated hoax aim to crush President Trump and the economy. As a former resident of Mass, I’m baffled https://t.co/B2btqkRkgj — Rapid Test Negative (@jsamodra) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Trump supporters who live on Facebook and watch Alex Jones. No they don’t understand or care. They want the poors back to work so they can eat out and get haircuts. — Remove Trump 202-224-3121☎️ (@KsKM3) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only do these people not know the difference between Communism and Socialism, but they also don't know the difference between Pandemic & Socialism.

Is "Socialism" the new Boogieman fear word? — ron williams (@ronn214) May 4, 2020

I scared of it. 76 yrs old and I don't want it. I wear a mask wherever I go. I sure hope you feel better. I wonder if you have gained anti-bodies and how long they will be good.

Best of luck. — SheltieMom 🌊🌊🍑 (@mom_sheltie) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT