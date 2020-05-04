Quantcast
Boston protesters’ coronavirus conspiracy theories cause bewilderment: ‘I’m baffled’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, right-wing protesters gathered in Boston to demand Gov. Charlie Baker end the state’s coronavirus lockdown — chanting that the virus was a “hoax” and a socialist plot and conspicuously devoid of masks or social distancing.

Commenters on social media were quick to register their disgust with the display.

2020 Election

BUSTED: Records reveal the Trump campaign has not returned illegal donation from foreign national

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The Trump campaign has not returned an illegal donation it received from a foreign national in 2019, records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show. It is the campaign's only known illegal foreign contribution.

This article originally appeared at Salon. 

Rabia Kazan, a Turkish writer and author living in the U.S. on a student visa, made a $2,800 campaign donation in exchange for access to a March 2019 event at Mar-a-Lago featuring the president. The contribution was first reported this February in BuzzFeed News.

‘Catastrophic and ridiculous’: Journalist explains how Trump got the whole world ‘laughing’ at him

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On April 30, the Chinese news agency Xinhua released a video mocking President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Journalist Anne Applebaum, in The Atlantic, describes the video as “crude propaganda” and “shameless propaganda.” But she also acknowledges that there is some truth to it, lamenting that China is hardly the only country where Trump’s response to the pandemic has been the subject of mockery and ridicule.

Trump’s Fox News event was deemed ‘a core governmental function’ to bypass federal prohibition

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt exploited the coronavirus pandemic to bypass a federal rule that would prohibit President Donald Trump from holding an event inside the Lincoln Memorial.

"While Mr. Trump and many other presidents have hosted inauguration concerts and gatherings on the memorial’s steps, any event meant to draw an audience inside the interior near Daniel Chester French’s sculpture of a seated Lincoln is prohibited. The area beginning with the marble staircase where the columns start constitutes a boundary protected by federal law," reported Katie Rogers. "So on Sunday, when the president sat down with two Fox News anchors at Lincoln’s marbled feet during a coronavirus-focused virtual 'town hall,' it was because a directive issued by David Bernhardt, the secretary of the interior, had allowed them to do so."

