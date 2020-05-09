‘Brah that’s socialism’: GOP president ridiculed after announcing $3 billion for ‘food lines’
America’s Republican President was mocked online after announcing $3 billion in emergency funding for food banks.
Donald Trump made the announcement after his administration reported America’s unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 14.7%.
Here’s some of what people were saying about his announcement:
15% unemployment
36 million out of work
80,000 dead
Economy tanked
Hate crimes abounding
America is a dumpster fire
You are the arsonist
Resign
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 9, 2020
If you had told me 3 years ago that by mid-2020 Donald Trump will have presided over 75,000 U.S. deaths, tens of millions of unemployment claims, and the reinstitution of literal bread lines.
…I'd have totally believed you.
— Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) May 9, 2020
Bye bye fiscal conservatism.
— Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) May 9, 2020
Trump has screwed this up so badly, we have bread lines now.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 9, 2020
His supporters aren't smart enough to realize that Jeff… lol
— Eric Taulbee (@etaulbee) May 9, 2020
Zippy Duvall sounds like a utility bench player on the 1988 Twins https://t.co/aTCAoHD4Zb
— Treb (@treblaw) May 9, 2020
YOU are manifestly unfit mentally, morally, and intellectually. YOU should have done weeks ago. Instead, YOU'VE allowed meat, crops, milk all to be dumped. YOU hurt families, children and farmers. YOUR hateful indifference toward the people of this country ought to be criminal. https://t.co/FHw7edZtTn
— Navy Mom 🆘 Ignore Trump. Your life depends on it. (@USNavyMomPA) May 9, 2020
Some might call this socialism (because it is). https://t.co/Ow3XDG714u
— James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) May 9, 2020