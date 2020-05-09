Quantcast
Trump announces $3 billion for ‘food lines’ as America’s economic crisis deepens

29 mins ago

President Donald Trump announced an emergency purchase of $3 billion work to agricultural products to be given out to struggling Americans facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

“Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens,” Trump announced on Twitter.

“’FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX’ Great news for all!” he added.


‘Brah that’s socialism’: GOP president ridiculed after announcing $3 billion for ‘food lines’

6 mins ago

May 9, 2020

America's Republican President was mocked online after announcing $3 billion in emergency funding for food banks.

Donald Trump made the announcement after his administration reported America's unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 14.7%.

Here's some of what people were saying about his announcement:

https://twitter.com/TalbertSwan/status/1259199783803269128

If you had told me 3 years ago that by mid-2020 Donald Trump will have presided over 75,000 U.S. deaths, tens of millions of unemployment claims, and the reinstitution of literal bread lines.

Justice Roberts denounced for refusal to investigate federal judge’s sudden retirement

58 mins ago

May 9, 2020

In what the advocacy group Demand Justice called a "Friday news dump," U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said he would not direct a federal court to conduct an ethics inquiry into the retirement of Judge Thomas Griffith from the second-highest court in the country.

Demand Justice had called for the investigation into Griffith's decision to step down, which leaves a seat open for Trump's right-wing appointee, Judge Justin Walker.

