Trump announces $3 billion for ‘food lines’ as America’s economic crisis deepens

President Donald Trump announced an emergency purchase of $3 billion work to agricultural products to be given out to struggling Americans facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

“Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens,” Trump announced on Twitter.

“’FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX’ Great news for all!” he added.