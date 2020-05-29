Brooklyn 88 Precinct ‘overrun’ — one night after Minneapolis police station was burned to the ground: report
Protesters have overrun a police station in New York City, according to a CNN law enforcement analyst.
“NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun,” former FBI Agent James Gagliano reported Friday evening.
“Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization. Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location,” he explained.
He said 84 Precinct and Brooklyn North are also “under siege.”
NYPD van by Fort Green Park set ablaze just now.
Level 3 mobilization to 88 Pct.
10-13 call (Officer down) at 84 Pct. pic.twitter.com/As3wvUsQuK
— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020
Brooklyn 88 precinct overrun pic.twitter.com/rCyV41XKmN
— maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 30, 2020
RT @odonnell_r: The CO of the 88 precinct called a “10-13 for all Available units” at the Precinct, stating “the crowd is very violent use extreme caution” triage being set up for injured Cops in the 88 muster room pic.twitter.com/bIKcmD90aa
— Kal Vernon (@KalV194) May 30, 2020