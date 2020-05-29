Quantcast
Brooklyn 88 Precinct 'overrun' — one night after Minneapolis police station was burned to the ground: report

4 mins ago

Protesters have overrun a police station in New York City, according to a CNN law enforcement analyst.

“NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun,” former FBI Agent James Gagliano reported Friday evening.

“Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization. Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location,” he explained.

He said 84 Precinct and Brooklyn North are also “under siege.”

Brooklyn 88 precinct overrun pic.twitter.com/rCyV41XKmN

