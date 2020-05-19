Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Pompeo held dozens of secret dinners for CEOs and right-wing media — on taxpayer’s dime

Published

3 mins ago

on

NBC News released a blockbuster new report on how the State Department on Tuesday evening.

“As federal workers file out of the State Department at the end of a Washington workday, an elite group is often just arriving in the marbled, flag-lined lobby: Billionaire CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors arrive in evening attire as they’re escorted by private elevator to dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” explained Josh Lederman, Laura Strickler and Dan De Luce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until the coronavirus shut them down in March, the gatherings were known as ‘Madison Dinners’ — elaborate, unpublicized affairs that Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, began in 2018 and held regularly in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms on the government’s dime,” NBC reported.

“State Department officials involved in the dinners said they had raised concerns internally that the events were essentially using federal resources to cultivate a donor and supporter base for Pompeo’s political ambitions — complete with extensive contact information that gets sent back to Susan Pompeo’s personal email address. The officials and others who attended discussed the dinners on condition of anonymity,” NBC reported.

Pompeo held aobut two dozen of the dinners before coronavirus lockdowns.

“NBC News obtained a master guest list for every dinner through the end of 2019, as well as internal State Department calendars from before the pandemic emerged, showing that future dinners were on the books through at least October. The master list includes the names of nearly 500 invitees and specifies who accepted, although it’s that possible some individuals RSVP’d but did not show up in Foggy Bottom for dinner,” NBC reported. “The records show that about 29 percent of the invitees came from the corporate world, while about a quarter of them hailed from the media or entertainment industries, with conservative media members heavily represented. About 30 percent work in politics or government, and just 14 percent were diplomats or foreign officials. Every single member of the House or the Senate who has been invited is a Republican.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Pompeo held dozens of secret dinners for CEOs and right-wing media — on taxpayer’s dime

Published

1 min ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

NBC News released a blockbuster new report on how the State Department on Tuesday evening.

"As federal workers file out of the State Department at the end of a Washington workday, an elite group is often just arriving in the marbled, flag-lined lobby: Billionaire CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors arrive in evening attire as they're escorted by private elevator to dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," explained Josh Lederman, Laura Strickler and Dan De Luce.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Construction firm favored by Trump — and under IG investigation — awarded $1.3 billion government contract

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

The Inspector General of the Department of Defense is currently investigating whether a construction company in North Dakota inappropriately received a contract to build Trump's border wall after the owner appeared on Fox News.

"A North Dakota construction company involved in an ongoing Defense Department Inspector General investigation and favored by President Donald Trump was awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build a segment of border wall earlier this month," Forbes reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

If Trump isn’t taking hydroxychloroquine ‘who encouraged him to lie?’ Former White House adviser has many questions for president’s doctor

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, for over a month, has been pushing hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19, but not until Monday did he claim to be taking the drug himself. The president told reporters he has been taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine for “about a week and a half now" to prevent the disease, though it hasn't been proven to do so and poses serious risks. Dr. Sean P. Conley, White House physician, expressed his approval.

Sidney Blumenthal, a former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, examines Conley’s approval in an article for Just Security and poses a series of questions for the White House doctor.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image