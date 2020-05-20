Quantcast
Connect with us

CDC chief has a ‘target on his back’ as Trump ‘looks for someone to blame’ for testing failures: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from CNN, sources say the director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is on shaky ground as President Trump reportedly has a target on Dr. Robert Redfield’s back for removal.

“Informal conversations around ‘what to do’ about Redfield have taken place, as tensions between the CDC and the White House show no signs of abating, according to a senior administration official,” CNN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx has become increasingly critical of the CDC, accusing it of having antiquated data-gathering practices. According to CNN, there have been heated conversations between Birx and Redfield during task force meetings. Additionally, White House economic adviser Peter Navarro recently publicly blamed the CDC for testing failures in the U.S. — criticism that are apparently in line with Trump’s thinking.

“Redfield has also been missing from key conversations about how to advance the CDC’s data collecting methods,” CNN reports. “The agency has been working around the clock, holding meetings and conference calls with federal officials and members of the private sector to implement a major data modernization initiative.”

Read the full report over at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why right-wing extremists keep showing up at lockdown protests

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

White supremacists and other right-wing groups have joined in protests against social distancing measures in an effort to reach new followers.

Mostly white protesters, many of them bearing firearms, have demonstrated outside statehouses and sometimes the homes of public officials to demand an end to coronavirus restrictions, and some of them have displayed Confederate flags and Nazi symbols, reported Business Insider.

"While we respect everyone's constitutional rights to bear arms and we know Michigan is an open carry state, we do ask those who wish to carry to do so in a respectful and lawful manner," said a representative from Michigan United for Liberty, who distanced the group from extremists at the protest. "We cannot control what people bring, do, or say, but we have made several statements in regards to keeping our events peaceful."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newly revealed Bill Barr meetings raise ‘serious questions’ about the prosecutor reviewing Mueller probe

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Newly revealed documents show that Attorney General Bill Barr met secretly with U.S. Attorney John Durham "almost immediately" after special counsel Robert Mueller ended his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN is reporting.

According to CNN, "Barr met at least six times with... Durham over a 10-week period in spring 2019, including once during the critical days after Mueller submitted his report to the Department of Justice and before it was released to the public."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fact checkers debunk Trump’s claim that hydroxychloroquine studies only gave drug to dying patients

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

During a recent press conference, President Trump claimed that he's been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a means to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

"Couple of weeks ago I started taking it," he said May 18. "Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it."

The following day, Trump tried to downplay research that says the drug hasn't shown any benefit to coronavirus patients.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image