CDC chief has a ‘target on his back’ as Trump ‘looks for someone to blame’ for testing failures: report

According to a report from CNN, sources say the director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is on shaky ground as President Trump reportedly has a target on Dr. Robert Redfield’s back for removal.

“Informal conversations around ‘what to do’ about Redfield have taken place, as tensions between the CDC and the White House show no signs of abating, according to a senior administration official,” CNN reports.

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx has become increasingly critical of the CDC, accusing it of having antiquated data-gathering practices. According to CNN, there have been heated conversations between Birx and Redfield during task force meetings. Additionally, White House economic adviser Peter Navarro recently publicly blamed the CDC for testing failures in the U.S. — criticism that are apparently in line with Trump’s thinking.

“Redfield has also been missing from key conversations about how to advance the CDC’s data collecting methods,” CNN reports. “The agency has been working around the clock, holding meetings and conference calls with federal officials and members of the private sector to implement a major data modernization initiative.”

