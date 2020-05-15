CDC director: 100,000 coronavirus deaths by June
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday evening admitted he expects 100,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by June 1.
Dr. Robert Redfield (photo, to Trump’s left) delivered the disturbing news, which he says is four days old, via Twitter.
CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1. See national & state forecasts: https://t.co/PI1AtLCCmt pic.twitter.com/iylBnom5U0
— Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) May 15, 2020
It’s not known why he did not report this news earlier.
CNN notes Dr. Redfield’s tweet “comes after researchers at the University of Washington revised the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model on Tuesday — often cited by the White House — upward to 147,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4.”
President Donald Trump has said if coronavirus deaths stay below 60,000 he will have done a good job. He later upped that to 65,000.
At the end of March trump upped those numbers to 100,000 to 200,000, saying if the number of coronavirus deaths fall in that range “we altogether have done a very good job.”
CNN
‘You’re being played’: CNN’s Cuomo slams Trump’s newest vaccine promises
On CNN Friday, Chris Cuomo excoriated President Donald Trump for his boasts about an upcoming coronavirus vaccine — even though the economy is reopening with no national plan, partly at his demanding.
"He refuses to tell you the truth. This will not disappear," said Cuomo. "Do we have to have a vaccine? I don't know. Let's listen to the scientists about that. Are we open anyway without one? Yeah. Is that something to brag about? No. We had to reopen without it, but it was never about a vaccine."
"Look, this whole thing today was a play, bringing out the Secretary of Defense," continued Cuomo. "We'll have one by January? Great. It would be great. What does the media do? January, January. Can they do it? Let's get experts lined up to say no, no, you're getting played. You're all getting played. Don't you see? I know you do at home. But you start listening to the media because we won't shut up."
Breaking Banner
House Republicans explode with rage over new rule that lets members vote remotely
On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a historic new rule allowing members to vote remotely as a safety precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. The basic system will be that members who are not present can transmit a document to the House clerk authorizing another member who is present to cast their vote for them.
But several House Republicans took to Twitter to proclaim the whole thing was a sinister conspiracy to give Democrats more power. Despite the fact that the provision contains clear rules requiring any representative to authorize another to cast their vote, they claimed it would somehow lead to corruption:
Breaking Banner
The US economy is in a terrible state — and may not be able to rebound quickly after lockdowns end
Newly released economic data showed the US economy is in a terrible state and may not rebound quickly even when the devastating lockdowns imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
Data tracking industrial production and the vital retail sector released Friday showed record declines in April, the first full month of lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus that has killed nearly 86,000 people and caused around 36.5 million people to lose their jobs in the world's largest economy.
With millions of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits every week since the lockdowns began in mid-March, analysts fear the US faces a months-long slog out of the downturn, with no shortage of possible setbacks.