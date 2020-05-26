Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in five years as cops come under fire for policing of social distancing
CHICAGO — Chicago experienced its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in five years — at least 10 people shot to death and 40 others wounded — despite a stay-at-home order and stepped-up police patrols.The death toll nearly matched the long holiday weekend of 2015 when 12 people were killed. Last year, seven people were fatally shot and 43 others were wounded.This was the first long holiday weekend for Chicago’s new police superintendent, David Brown, who has been on the job a little over a month. On Friday, he said his officers would be visible in every neighborhood to try to contain what is tradi…
Kayleigh McEnany says it’s ‘peculiar’ Biden is following proper CDC mask guidelines
At Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask during his outdoor event observing Memorial Day.
McEnany says “it’s a bit peculiar” that Biden doesn’t wear a mask when in the basement by his wife but “he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distant.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 26, 2020
Press Sec. Katie Miller says she’s recovered from coronavirus – and will ‘transition to greatness’ with a new baby
Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary who was infected with the coronavirus says she's now tested negative three times and is back at work in the White House today. She tested positive May 8.
In a tweet incorporating the President's campaign slogan Miller, who is married to top Trump advisor and white nationalist Stephen Miller, also announced she is pregnant. She oddly linked it all to Trump's "Transition to Greatness" re-election theme.
Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness
America’s chilling experiment in human sacrifice
A chilling experiment is underway in America, with plenty of unwilling human guinea pigs.
Many parts of the country are reopening for business against the warnings of medical experts, flying in the face of grim predictions of sharply rising body counts. Two-thirds of Americans fear that the restart is happening too quickly, and the President himself acknowledges that by easing restrictions, “there’ll be more death.” Yet he presses on, even as his own White House suffers a viral outbreak.