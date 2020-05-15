China asks US to ‘meet halfway’ after Trump threatens to cut ties
China on Friday urged the United States to meet it halfway and strengthen cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to sever bilateral ties.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated in recent weeks, with both sides trading barbs over the origins of the virus that has killed more than 300,000 people.
“To maintain the steady development of China-US relations is in the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, and is conducive to world peace and stability,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press briefing.
“At present, China and the US should continue to strengthen cooperation against the epidemic, defeat the epidemic as soon as possible, treat patients, and restore economy and production. But it requires the US to meet halfway with China.”
The comments came after Trump further hardened his rhetoric towards China, threatening to cut ties with the rival superpower completely as relations have steadily deteriorated over the pandemic.
“There are many things we could do … We could cut off the whole relationship,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox Business News.
“You’d save $500 billion if you cut off the whole relationship.”
Trump said that his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very good” but added: “right now I just don’t want to speak to him”.
The threat came a week after a trade call between US and Chinese trade negotiators in which both sides stressed their commitment to the Phase One trade deal reached in January.
However, fulfillment of the deal looks increasingly tenuous in the face of the pandemic and a looming global economic downturn.
In the pact signed in January, China agreed to buy $200 billion more in US goods over two years than it did in 2017 — before the trade war erupted and triggered tariffs on billions of dollars of two-way trade.
Tensions have ratcheted up between Washington and Beijing as they traded barbs over the origin of the pandemic that first appeared in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which Trump has dubbed the “Plague from China.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Arizona attorney general ‘actively pursuing’ right-wing troll who tried to take down Dr. Fauci with fake harassment claims
The Arizona attorney general's office is actively pursuing collection efforts against right-wing social media provocateur Jacob Wohl, who has not made any payments toward nearly $38,000 in fines from a 2016 investment fraud ruling against him, Salon has learned.
A spokesperson for the Arizona Corporation Commission notified Salon about Wohl's delinquency in response to a Salon article last week.
"The Commission, through the Arizona Attorney General's Office, is actively pursuing collection efforts against Mr. Wohl," the spokesperson told Salon in an email.
Kellyanne Conway attacks James Comey for not personally going to Trump Tower while trying to keep his job
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Friday attacked former FBI Director James Comey for not personally traveling to Trump Tower in late 2016 to grovel for his job.
While appearing on "Fox & Friends," Conway accused Comey of somehow failing in his duty as FBI director when he didn't visit Trump during the first two months of the transition period after the 2016 election.
"Jim Comey, the FBI director who was in the midpoint of his term as FBI director and wanted to keep his job through the Trump administration, had not made his way to Trump Tower!" she scoffed. "I mean, Steve Harvey had been there. Shinzo Abe flew from Japan. I think Kanye West had popped by. The whole world was coming to Trump Tower to see the president-elect, all the tech companies, and Jim Comey, the FBI director, didn't come for two months?"
Breaking Banner
Racial battle fatigue and the pandemic: A modern-day lynching in Georgia
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the American people great pain and suffering. More than 86,000 people have been killed by the virus — and the true number of dead is likely higher. Public health experts are predicting that, ultimately, hundreds of thousands of Americans may die from this pandemic, which will also have long-term negative health consequences for many people who are infected and survive. Individuals and entire communities are experiencing severe mental trauma because of the overall impact of the coronavirus on their sense of safety, security and well-being.