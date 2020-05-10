Quantcast
Connect with us

Clinical trial enrollment plummets as volunteers are scared off coronavirus treatment pushed by Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

SEATTLE — One of the hottest debates in the coronavirus pandemic is whether the malaria drugs promoted as possible treatments by President Donald Trump really work. But Americans don’t seem overly eager to help answer the question.Enrollment in several clinical trials of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — including two by the University of Washington — has been anemic so far. Fewer than 260 volunteers, out of a target of 2,000, have signed up for a $9.5 million UW study being conducted in Seattle and six other sites across the country. Another multi-site project coordinated by the UW has onl…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Testing uneven — or nonexistent — at meatpacking plants with COVID-19 outbreaks

Published

1 min ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump proclaimed that meat processors should remain open, thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers are still not being tested for the coronavirus.Pork, beef and poultry laborers have been asked to return to fast-moving, shoulder-to-shoulder meat-cutting lines with no clear idea of who does or does not carry the virus. Across the country, meat factories have been the scenes of the largest outbreaks in the country.“It really is a death march going into those facilities until workers can be tested,” said Joe Enriquez Henry of the League of United... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Floridians aren’t following virus safety measures — as thousands refuse to stay home

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

MIAMI — As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to allow phased reopenings in more parts of the state, the state’s Department of Health announced a new app that streamlines the way Floridians and others can take the Community Action Survey, which officials say can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.Data from the survey show Floridians aren’t following some health official safety measures.The Community Action Survey Report was first announced in early April. DeSantis said, “In addition to helping our state better identify and predict coronavirus trends in Florida, the StrongerThanC-19... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller’s wife is likely the reason multiple senior officials are quarantining: reports

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Three top public health officials are under varying degrees of quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 inside the White House.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, tells CNN he will begin a 'modified quarantine' after making a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus," CNN reported Saturday evening.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image