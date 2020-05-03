CNN host pours cold water on Trump’s re-election hopes with devastating new poll numbers

Calling Donald Trump’s latest comments on coronavirus deaths in the United States “tone-deaf,” CNN “Inside Politics” host John King noted the election is only months away and things are not looking good for the president’s re-election.

As King pointed out, “We’re now six months to election day and as is always the case with the president seeking a second term, November’s vote is more than anything else a referendum on the incumbent.”

Pointing to reports that the president has been “anxious and angry” with his campaign manager over internal poll numbers, King continued, “He [Trump] has little to no control over the pandemic now shaping almost every 2020 conversation.”

“He does have control over his own words, though. and one Trump constant of late is trying to erase reality,” he continued. “Thursday closed out April, the month the president predicted the coronavirus would disappear. History records facts, not predictions and April will be remembered for 60,000-plus American deaths.”

Turning to Trump’s re-election campaign, King put up a graphic showing Trump’s approval numbers over his COVID-19 response, and stated, “Bad battleground state polling is why the president lashed out at as campaign manager. He won’t like this from an ABC/Ipsos poll: only 42 percent of Americans now approve of the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. 57 percent disapprove. That’s a 14-point spike in disapproval over the last six weeks.”

