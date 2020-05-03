CNN host pours cold water on Trump’s re-election hopes with devastating new poll numbers
Calling Donald Trump’s latest comments on coronavirus deaths in the United States “tone-deaf,” CNN “Inside Politics” host John King noted the election is only months away and things are not looking good for the president’s re-election.
As King pointed out, “We’re now six months to election day and as is always the case with the president seeking a second term, November’s vote is more than anything else a referendum on the incumbent.”
Pointing to reports that the president has been “anxious and angry” with his campaign manager over internal poll numbers, King continued, “He [Trump] has little to no control over the pandemic now shaping almost every 2020 conversation.”
“He does have control over his own words, though. and one Trump constant of late is trying to erase reality,” he continued. “Thursday closed out April, the month the president predicted the coronavirus would disappear. History records facts, not predictions and April will be remembered for 60,000-plus American deaths.”
Turning to Trump’s re-election campaign, King put up a graphic showing Trump’s approval numbers over his COVID-19 response, and stated, “Bad battleground state polling is why the president lashed out at as campaign manager. He won’t like this from an ABC/Ipsos poll: only 42 percent of Americans now approve of the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. 57 percent disapprove. That’s a 14-point spike in disapproval over the last six weeks.”
Trump intel chief trashed by White House insiders for being ‘out of his depth’ during COVID-19 debacle: CNN
According to a report from CNN, Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's fourth national security adviser has been sidelined by the White House during the coronavirus pandemic and some administration officials are saying the intel head is simply over his head and has taken to handing off some of his duties to aides.
The report begins, "As President Donald Trump deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, he is without a key asset that has served many of his predecessors well during times of crisis: a bold, proactive national security adviser who can flag early threats and ensure the government is focused on combating them, current and former National Security Council officials tell CNN," before adding, "Robert O'Brien, Trump's fourth national security adviser, has been conspicuously out of sight in the administration's efforts to fight the coronavirus."
Chris Cuomo compares Trump’s support for Michigan protesters to his sympathy for Charlottesville Nazis
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo laid into President Donald Trump for promoting the cause of the armed protesters in Michigan demanding an end to the coronavirus lockdown — and compared it to when he praised the Nazis who marched in Charlottesville as "very fine people."
"Once again today, you saw the tweet from the president today calling those armed protesters who stormed Michigan's capitol 'very good people,'" said Cuomo. "He wants the governor to give into them. How about that? He says talk with them. They're good. Because he's so inviting of dissent, right? The man who condemns everyone and every institution that does anything but what he wants. Good people with AR-15s in tow because you need that to protest."
Kayleigh McEnany has already broken her promise to never lie to America: CNN’s Daniel Dale
On Friday, at her first ever briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a promise to never lie to the American people.
On CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale immediately pointed out two false claims in her briefing.
"There was a significant misstatement — I'll put it gently because it is her first briefing — from Kayleigh McEnany about one of these state matters," said Dale. "She was asked about the president's tweet this morning in which he expressed support for Michigan protesters — he didn't say who among the protesters, but some were militia members, and was asked who he was talking about, the people that stormed the state building and she said the president was referencing generally you have a first amendment right to protest. that is not what he said. This is not a general expression of the right to protest, this is support for the protesters."