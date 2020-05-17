CNN’s Tapper forced to shut down and fact check GOPer Ron Johnson during Russia conspiracy rant
CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper was forced to cut off Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday morning after the Republican went off on a rant about Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In an interview that grew increasingly, contentious, Johnson tried to implicate former President Barack Obama in a broad conspiracy — what Donald Trump calls “Obamagate” — to destroy the Trump presidency before it even began.
“Something is amiss here,” Johnson stated. “Something was going wrong. I don’t know exactly what happened, we’re getting a clear picture of it. I think the chickens are coming home to roost.”
“What does that mean?” Tapper shot back. “Obviously there’s questions about FBI behavior, Peter Strzok was fired, Lisa Page resigned. James Comey is no longer on the scene. What are you alleging by the Obama administration? I have yet to see any facts at all supporting this grand conspiracy that the Trump administration is pushing,”
“Jake, it’s because a lot of members of the media have not been asking the questions or looking,” Johnson attempted. “Let’s face it, there were selective leaks that ramped up this entire Russian collusion hoax, and it was a hoax. Who’s the recipients of the leaks? 18 different outlets.”
‘I don’t know what you mean by a hoax,” Tapper responded.
“I would like to see members of the press looking into the leaks and how this story got spun up as a result of the special counsel having to put this country through three years of a mini-constitutional crisis. That’s what I would like to see,” the Republican senator insisted.
“Senator, it’s not a hoax that the Russians attempted to interfere in the 2016 election, you know that,” Tapper explained.
“They put Russian information into the Steele dossier,” Johnson exclaimed.
“I’m not disputing it, I’m not disputing the idea we don’t know what was in the Steele dossier or whether it was disinformation. You’re suggesting the entire Russian interference company was a hoax, it was not,” Tapper lectured. “The Senate Intelligence Committee run by a Republican has concluded it was not. Every inspector general said it was not a hoax; the Russians were trying to interfere.”
Putin’s Russia is handling the COVID-19 outbreak much like Trump’s America — badly
For obvious reasons, the word "Russia" has dominated American headlines since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. Many who opposed Trump believed that Russia's election interference helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election; whereas many Trump supporters believed that Democrats were using a half-baked scandal as an excuse to delegitimize their opponent and lick their wounds after an unexpected electoral defeat.
Big Oil taking $1.9 billion in CARES Act tax breaks aimed at helping small businesses in ‘Stealth bailout’: report
Sen. Bernie Sanders was among critics outraged that the fossil fuel industry is using tax breaks in the CARES Act meant to help businesses keep workers employed to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes—and then delivering that money to executives.
"Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives," Sanders tweeted sarcastically Friday.
Coronavirus has killed more than 85,000 people. Some 36 million workers have lost their jobs. Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives. https://t.co/4sj6gT53f9
WATCH: Trump adviser Navarro called out by ABC’s Stephanopoulos for blatant lie about Joe Biden’s son
ABC's "This Week " host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday morning after the White House official stated the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a billion dollars from the Chinese.
Speaking to the ABC host from the lawn in front of the White House, Navarro stated, "Joe Biden has forty years of sucking up to the Chinese, including 8 years as vice president. We already know about the billion dollars that his son took from the Chinese."
"That's just not a fact," the ABC host cut in as Navarro shrugged and smirked. "That is not factual. That is just not a fact. He did not take in a billion dollars."