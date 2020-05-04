Colorado lockdown protester arrested for pipe bombs

A Colorado lockdown opponent was arrested for possession of pipe bombs.

Federal agents executed search warrants Friday morning at the Loveland home of Bradley Bunn, where investigators said they found four pipe bombs and potential pipe bomb components, reported ABC News.

The 53-year-old Bunn had been helping to organize an armed protest demanding the state government end its coronavirus restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities began investigating Bunn after they were alerted to angry and aggressive social media posts encouraging others to bring military-style weapons to a May 1 demonstration at Colorado’s capitol building.

Investigators soon learned that Bunn might have pipe bombs, and he was arrested before he could attend the demonstration.

If convicted, Bunn faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.