Colorado lockdown protester arrested for pipe bombs

Published

1 min ago

on

A Colorado lockdown opponent was arrested for possession of pipe bombs.

Federal agents executed search warrants Friday morning at the Loveland home of Bradley Bunn, where investigators said they found four pipe bombs and potential pipe bomb components, reported ABC News.

The 53-year-old Bunn had been helping to organize an armed protest demanding the state government end its coronavirus restrictions.

Authorities began investigating Bunn after they were alerted to angry and aggressive social media posts encouraging others to bring military-style weapons to a May 1 demonstration at Colorado’s capitol building.

Investigators soon learned that Bunn might have pipe bombs, and he was arrested before he could attend the demonstration.

If convicted, Bunn faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Ex-cop and his son claim self-defense after chasing down black jogger and shooting him to death

Published

1 min ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

While out for a jog two months ago, a Georgia man was shot and killed by a man and his son who chased him down. Now, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's mother is calling for justice.

Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper told CNN that when she was notified of her son's death, police told her he took part in a burglary and that there was a "confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun."

"He was not armed," Cooper said.

There have been no charges against the suspects, identified as former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis.

Startling explosion in COVID-19 numbers is likely attributed to the reopening of states: Public health doctor

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The Center for Disease Control revealed projections of COVID-19 cases that predict the fatality numbers will double in less than a month, by June 1.

Numbers guru Nate Silver questioned the numbers, saying that currently, the United States has about 30,000 new cases daily. Projecting 200,000 cases daily is a dramatic increase that he urged people to take with a grain of salt.

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1257341948228141058

But Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, explained that the only thing that has been holding numbers back is social distancing.

Why immediately prioritizing full employment in the trades is the best move for America

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

More than 30 million Americans have lost their jobs in the span of a few weeks. Many economists project that unemployment will reach levels not seen since the Great Depression. And it’s important that we are honest with the American people: There isn’t a snapback coming. This recovery will be longer and harder than most understand.

The United States’ strength as a nation, moving forward, rests in the collective power of working class Americans who will literally rebuild the country both during and after this epidemic. This crisis has exposed massive deficiencies across a variety of critical infrastructure sectors. With the proper investment, these deficiencies should not only be fixed, but rather must be massively built upon, if we are to be prepared as a nation for what is now effectively the rapid restructuring of the global political economy.

Continue Reading
 
 
